LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Putting up with disruptions and the demands of others will stand between you and reaching your goal. Personal gain is possible if you do what’s required.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do a good job. You’ll be judged by what you do, not by what you say. Refuse to let your personal life interfere with your professional responsibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A passionate approach to life, love and pursuits will lead to success. Don’t rely on others; take control and see matters through from beginning to end.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be open regarding your whereabouts as well as your feelings. The outcome of a change you make at home will depend on honesty, integrity and motives. Don’t let anger take over.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you push yourself out of your comfort zone, you may make poor decisions. Keep your money and belongings in a safe place. Personal improvements will bring the most satisfaction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Offer unique suggestions, but don’t take on the brunt of the responsibility or work. If you give the wrong impression, it will be difficult to change what someone thinks of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Being around someone who brings out the best in you will make a difference in how your life unfolds. Too much of anything will lead to setbacks. Aim for steady progress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s essential to have a plan and a backup to ensure you maintain stability in your life. Emotions will run deep when dealing with a friend, relative or lover.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — The best way to get your way is with charm, incentives and kind words. Avoid people who are secretive or who take advantage of you. A physical improvement will boost your morale.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination and creativity to get ahead professionally. Don’t exaggerate or promise more than you can deliver. An offer will lead to uncertainty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Find new ways to collaborate with people you enjoy working alongside. An idea you have will lead to a service you can offer from home. Social media will encourage new beginnings. Love is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If things aren’t going the way you planned, look around you and make adjustments to ease stress. Handle sensitive situations with kid gloves in order to avoid provoking an argument with someone you love.