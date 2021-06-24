The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
For more information, visit the page of frequently asked questions for those seeking a military academy nomination at https://greene.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations/military-academy-nominations-faq.
Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy (U.S.M.A.), West Point, N.Y.; the U.S. Naval Academy (U.S.N.A.), Annapolis, Ms.; the U.S. Air Force Academy (U.S.A.F.A.), Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (U.S.M.M.A.), Kings Point, N.Y. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (U.S.C.G.A.), New London, Conn., does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.
Greene may nominate up to 10 individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the 14th district.
The candidate applications are reviewed by Greene’s academy selection board. Several of these board members are service academy graduates. All board members served as high ranking officers in the U.S. military.
Once the applications are reviewed, the board decides which candidates to interview in person. (Class of 2025 applicants were interviewed by Zoom). Once the interviews are complete, the board recommends to the congresswoman those candidates that they would like to nominate.
Once Greene approves, a slate with the top 10 candidates are sent to each academy. At that point, the academy chooses one candidate from the district's slate to offer an appointment.
Complete an online application at https://greene.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.