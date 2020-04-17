With countries like Brazil in South America and the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean leading confirmations of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the flu-like coronavirus, Latin America and the Caribbean continues to see an increase in positive cases and deaths.
But now is not the time to loosen up on measures to slowdown the global pandemic, the head of the Pan American Health Organization, Dr. Carissa Etienne, warned this week as a number of countries extended state of emergencies, and Haiti and the British Virgin Islands moved to loosen restrictions.
“Make no mistake, economic activity will only return in full swing when people feel safe,” Etienne said Tuesday during PAHO’s weekly virtual press briefing with regional journalists. ”When they feel confident that their governments are doing all they can to protect them and their loved ones.”
Still, Etienne warned that the region, which includes the United States, had yet to hit its peak. She stressed that social distancing measures are giving countries in the region a chance to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any attempt to transition to more flexible measures should be taken with extreme caution, she warned.
Social distancing measures, Etienne said, remain “our best bet to reduce transmission and slow the spread of the virus in our communities.”
In countries such as the Cayman Islands, Etienne’s message is being taken to heart. Asked about opening up his Caribbean nation’s economy at a Wednesday press briefing, Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin said it would be “a grave error” to prematurely drop virus containment protocols. He said, it would be “nothing short of lunacy to contemplate opening the economy unless the virus is contained.”
Otherwise, the “virus will fly through this community” and create a “mass tragedy,” McLaughlin said.
Here is a snapshot of some of the steps that continue to be taken by Latin America and Caribbean countries in the hemisphere as of Thursday, April 16:
ANGUILLA: As of April 16, the British overseas territory still had three confirmed cases of and no deaths from COVID-19, after becoming the final nation in the Americas on March 26 to confirm the coronavirus. The next day the government implemented a two-week restriction on the movement of people and public gatherings. It has since been extended until April 21. All seaports and airports, which were closed March 20 for 14 days, remain closed. Schools, which were supposed to reopen on April 17 have had Easter break extended until May 8. The Ministry of Health & Social Development has also launched a new platform, www.beatcovid19.ai, to keep everyone updated on its response. A day prior to Anguilla’s March 26 COVID-19 confirmation of two positive cases, the British Virgin Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis separately confirmed positive cases of the virus. Previously the government required all persons arriving in Anguilla who have traveled outside the Caribbean region within the last 14 days to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival. All non-essential travel for public servants was suspended. The government also had previously announced a ban on direct flights originating from Europe, including the United Kingdom, for the next 14 days; a ban on cruise ships with passengers who had visited Europe in the last two weeks; and a 45-day ban on public and private large gatherings that are likely to involve visitors from overseas.
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: There were 23 confirmed cases as of April 16 and three deaths following confirmation of its first COVID-19 case on March 13. A mandatory seven-day, 24-hour curfew went into effect April 2 until April 9 and has been extended until April 16. Only two individuals are allowed in private vehicles and need a valid reason for not being at home. On March 30, the government reduced the number allowed at funerals from 25 to 10. On March 28, the government banned all yachts, declared a state of emergency until April 11 and imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for two weeks. The government previously announced a 30-day ban on all parties, festivals and similar social gatherings. Foreign nationals who have traveled to and from China, Italy, Iran, Japan, Korea and Singapore the past 28 days are not being allowed in. Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda as well as resident diplomats will be allowed entry.
ARGENTINA: The country shut down all non-essential businesses and ordered residents to stay home from March 20 through April 12, which has been extended through April 26. Limited quarantine exemptions include movement to obtain food and medical care and travel to the international airport for ticketed passengers only. As of April 16, the country has 2,598 reported cases of the coronavirus and has seen 115 deaths. Previously, on March 15, the country had closed its borders to all nonresident foreigners.
ARUBA: As of April 16, there were 95 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Some 1,237 people have been tested so far. Total recovered remains at 39. The number of people who are in quarantine is 90 and no test results are pending at this time. The Aruba government has also extended a nightly curfew and mandatory shelter in place directive until April 28. It was supposed to end on April 19. On March 28, a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew first went into effect. Under a mandatory shelter-in-place order, people are only allowed to leave their homes for essential business. Anyone caught in violation will be detained until the following morning, fined and then released. At least 180 people have been arrested for violating the curfew. There is a ban on gatherings of four persons or more, except for families under the same roof. Hospital visits by the general public are also banned until further notice. Two days after the government of Aruba confirmed its first two positive COVID-19 cases on March 13, officials announced a complete “lockdown” for all international incoming passengers starting on March 17 until March 31. Aruba’s Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes has extended the deadline to April 20. Residents will still be able to enter, but the government is advising against non-essential travel. Cargo can continue to be flown in and relief flights will be possible as long as the airline is willing to operate them.
BAHAMAS: The country has 53 confirmed cases, and eight deaths as of April 16. The Bahamas has now issued its third emergency powers COVID-19 lockdown, which lasts until 5 a.m. April 20. Everything is to remain closed except for essential services. Similar to the Cayman Islands, the government announced a new food shopping schedule based on an individual’s last name, until further notice. All Bahamians are to remain confined to their homes. All airports, seaports and public beaches are closed. No tourists are allowed to enter the country. The penalty for breaking the orders is a fine of up to $10,000, up to 18 months in prison or both. The government had already closed businesses and schools, banned parties and public gatherings and imposed travel restrictions for nonresidents who had traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Europe in the last 20 days. Returning residents are subjected to quarantine for a maximum of 14 days if they have visited the countries. All national sporting events and permits for use of public spaces are suspended.
BARBADOS: The country has extended current public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 to May 3. There are 75 recorded positive cases of COVID-19 out of 839 tests done since Feb. 11, as of April 16. The number of deaths remains at five. Barbados’ health ministry confirmed its first COVID-19 related death on April 5. The government recently introduced a staggered shopping schedule based on last name with the elderly and disabled granted two days of exclusive access to supermarkets, hardware stores and fish markets. Prime Minister Mia Mottley recently crossed party lines to enlist the help of former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Owen Arthur, and ex-Finance Minister Chris Sinckler to be part of a Jobs and Investment Council, advising on economic matters related to the virus. A 24-hour curfew went into effect April 3 with the temporary closure of all supermarkets and residents only allowed to leave their homes to seek medical assistance or to go to the pharmacy. The government had previously announced the closure of all beaches and a ban on the sale of alcohol from April 3 to April 14, which has since been extended to May 3. On March 28, the government’s Stage 3 activation plan went into effect until April 14. Under the plan, only essential services are allowed to operate, and the movement of non-essential personnel was restricted between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. The country has temporarily suspended outgoing international mail due to the coronavirus. Mottley announced in Parliament that Barbadian-born songstress Rihanna had offered to donate $700,000 worth of ventilators to the island-nation. On March 19, Mottley declared that all persons coming from the U.S., U.K. and the rest of Europe will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Mottley, who had been reluctant to implement travel restrictions, made the announcement after confirming Barbados had five confirmed cases. Barbados had announced a restriction on public gatherings to no more than 100 people, suspension of visits to nursing homes and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
BELIZE: The country has 18 confirmed cases and two deaths as of April 16 after being among the last batch of countries in the region to register positive COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health has increased the quarantine period to 21 days. On April 3, Prime Minister Dean Barrow announced the closure of the country’s borders even to Belize nationals and said Easter events had been canceled. He also warned businesses and residents not to try to get around the strict measures put in place. Effective March 25, all restaurants closed for indoor dining; so too did bars, nightclubs and casinos. Barrow also announced that all gatherings of more than 10 persons are banned; buses are restricted to their capacity, and prior to boarding buses, passengers must wash and sanitize their hands. The government has sought the assistance of a team of about 60 Cuban doctors to help contain the virus. Belize had previously announced a travel ban on visitors who had, within the last 30 days, visited China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Europe.
BERMUDA: A shelter-in-place order has been extended until May 2. The island’s borders remain closed to nonresidents. Bermuda’s airport was closed to commercial air service on March 20, and vessels, other than vital cargo for residents, are not allowed to enter the seaport. The country has 81 confirmed cases and five deaths as of April 16. Prison inmates are currently working on a “Mask Task” project, which involves designing and sewing masks for inmates and corrections staff. The government hopes to soon issue the homemade masks. In lieu of regular face-to-face visits, the department will be introducing virtual visit for the inmates at all facilities this week. On April 6, a British Airways charter flight brought back more than 100 residents and testing kits. On April 3, Bermuda announced a new 14-day shelter-in place order as of 8 p.m. All churches and restaurants were closed, with even takeout service prohibited. Funerals can only have a maximum of 10 mourners and must be conducted in cemeteries. Police are doing road checks and visiting homes. Penalties range from a $6,000 to $10,000 fine or three-month imprisonment. After Premier David Burt confirmed six cases of COVID-19 on March, 22, he ordered the closure of most retail stores and of cinemas. He said 1,400 hotel workers have been laid off as a result of the pandemic. Bermuda had previously called for all arriving passengers as of March 17 to self-quarantine for 14 days, and be subject to Public Health monitoring, the government said. There is a travel ban for visitors arriving from countries where there is a sustained community spread of COVID-19.
BOLIVIA: The country had 441 confirmed cases as of April 16 and 29 deaths. Bolivia imposed a national lockdown on March 20 and extended it through April 30, but has been struggling to make people comply. It also closed its borders and airspace March 23, and postponed presidential elections originally scheduled for March to May. Interim President Jeanine Anez has threatened to jail people for 10 years and impose steep fines for those who violate her COVID-19 isolation orders.
BONAIRE: The territory, along with Sint Eustatius and Saba, had four confirmed cases and no deaths as of April 16. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management is extending a flight ban until 6 p.m. April 28. The government previously announced a suspension of flights from Europe. This includes flights originating in the European Netherlands. A 30-day ban on cruise ships also took effect on March 14.
BRAZIL: The South American nation had 28,320 confirmed cases as of April 16 and 1,736 deaths, according to the Pan American Health Organization. The country currently has a backlog of more than 90,000 samples awaiting testing for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the country’s congress has asked President Jair Bolsonaro to release the results of his coronavirus tests within 30 days. Nearly two dozen people who traveled with him to the U.S. last month have tested positive for the virus. Bolsonaro has sometimes trivialized the coronavirus, calling it “a little flu.” He’s also dismissed social isolation measures and attacking state governors who have introduced them. Brazil closed all land borders as of March 19. On March 30, all borders were closed for 30 days to individuals arriving by air who do not fall into one of the several categories. Brazil is treating failure to follow medical guidelines for quarantines as a crime. Brazil was the first country in the region to register a case of the coronavirus.
BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: Following a 24-hour curfew measure, Premier and Minister of Finance Andrew Fahie announced on April 15 that a new curfew was to go into effect from April 16 to April 30. He also said this week that the Cabinet of the British Virgin Islands has endorsed a plan to reopen the country in phases. On April 18, approved businesses will be allowed to clear supplies at Port Purcell, Tortola and St. Thomas Bay, Virgin Gorda. Businesses approved by the Cabinet as critical or key will be permitted to operate as long as they have the necessary in-store sanitation and other measures in place. There were three confirmed cases and no deaths as of April 16. On March 25, the British territory officially confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19, one of the last Caribbean nations to register cases. Both cases are travel-related: One involved a visit to Europe; the other, New York. But as of 12:01 a.m. March 23, the country’s airports and seaports were shut to inbound and outgoing passengers until April 6 and extended. Internal travel between the four main islands of Anegada, Tortola, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke will continue. Non-essential gatherings of 20 people or more are prohibited, and all businesses, services and recreational facilities had been ordered closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until April 17. The government previously banned cruise ships for 30 days starting on March 14, and announced the immediate closure of the Tortola cruise port. The BVI also limited international arrivals to just three ports.
CAYMAN ISLANDS: The British overseas territory has 60 confirmed cases as of April 16 and still one death. After seeing a spike in cases last week, the island’s government closed all beaches. The premier also announced that it had recently sold, at cost, 20,000 extra testing kits to Barbados. They are also inquiries about another 35,000 that were destined for Bermuda, which many not need as many. The inquiries have been received from St. Lucia, Bahamas, Belize, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos and Falkland Islands. The government also will start mass testing of personnel, notably frontline staff, next week. The government announced that until masks are available in large quantities, wearing of masks will not be made mandatory at places of greater public contact such as banks, supermarkets, gas stations or pharmacies. Schools in the Cayman Islands remain closed. Two flights each between Grand Cayman and Miami on Friday and Nicaragua on Saturday were announced at the COVID-19 update press conference on April 15. Evacuation flights to Canada next week are also being considered. The closure of the airport was previously extended and the government plans to keep restrictions in place for likely four more weeks. Those with last names A-K can do essential travel only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. Last names L-Z can do so only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. A hard curfew remains active from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily and all day on Sundays. On March 29 the government announced the suspension of all jury trials and more stringent policing, including roadblocks and checks during the curfew. Caymanians came under a curfew on March 24. Anyone breaking curfew will be subject to arrest without a warrant and on summary conviction will be liable to a fine of $3,590 or imprisonment for one year, or both. The government also had ceased all inbound passenger air traffic and allowed restaurants to offer takeout and delivery only. The government also hardened a ban on public gatherings, including church services, from 50 persons to no more than 10. Exempt businesses must put provisions in the workplace to prevent employees from coming within 6 feet of each other, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced. The government had already banned cruise ships for 60 days and closed schools until April 26. Effective March 13, a 60-day travel ban was expanded to include visitors from the 26-country Schengen bloc in Europe, China, Iran, Japan and South Korea. The Caymans recorded its first, and so far only, COVID-19 related death on March 14, a 68-year-old Italian cruise ship passenger with a heart condition. At least two of the cases worked at Health City Cayman Hospital, where the man had been hospitalized.
CHILE: The country had 8,807 confirmed cases as of April 16 and 105 deaths, according to the Pan American Health Organization. Chile previously shut its borders to all nonresident foreigners starting March 18, and is requiring all those arriving to self-quarantine. It has also imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and obligatory isolation for those over 80 years old. Previously, it was prohibiting all gatherings of 50 people or more. Chile also has suspended classes at the elementary, secondary and university level in the capital of Santiago and 20 other cities to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
COLOMBIA: The South American country had 3,101 confirmed cases and 131 deaths as of April 16 The country has extended its quarantine until April 26 — with all incoming flights also suspended. Previously, on March 20, residents over 70 years of age were ordered to go into isolation until May 31. And on March 17, the South American nation closed all of its land, sea and river borders through May 30.
COSTA RICA: The country had 626 confirmed cases and four deaths as of April 16, according to the Pan American Health Organization. Costa Rica confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 8. On March 16 President Carlos Alvarado Quesada declared a state of emergency. All nonresident foreigners are barred from entering the country through April 12. In addition, foreign residents and asylum-seekers in the country will lose their status if they leave. Public Security Minister Michael Soto said the measure is meant to discourage people from leaving the country as Costa Rica tries to limit the spread of the virus via travel. The country has also imposed a nighttime curfew. The country also instituted strict social distancing measures during Easter Week.
CUBA: The country had 862 confirmed cases and 27 deaths as of April 16. After weeks of keeping the country open, the government said it would no longer take tourists as of March 24. Only Cubans who reside on the island and foreign citizens who are permanent residents or work on the island were able to reenter the country, and they were isolated for 14 days in boarding schools and other similar facilities. Under these rules, Cuban Americans and Cubans permanently living abroad were not allowed in. Cubans living on the island cannot travel overseas until further notice. Tourists who did not leave the country were confined to state-run hotels. All flights were suspended on April 2. Schools will be closed at least until April 20. On April 7, the government acknowledged there was local transmission and announced further isolation measures, including quarantines, limited to neighborhoods with active transmission of the virus.
CURACAO: There are 14 confirmed cases, including one death as of April 16. The government of has extended the closure of the Curacao International Airport for inbound passengers from all countries, including Curacao residents, until April 26. The Hato Airport in Curacao was closed to all traffic from Europe on March 15 until further notice. The decision came after Curacao recorded its first positive case. The government has enacted temporary restrictions on flights and has limited incoming traffic to returning residents, essential medical specialists, nurses and professionals. The airport has also suspended all operations of its immigration E-Gates to control the spread of COVID-19.
DOMINICA: The country has extended its state of emergency for an additional three months, and the curfew has been extended for another 21 days from April 20. Dominica has registered 16 confirmed cases and no deaths as of April 16. Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Curvin Ferreira has urged the public to continue to practice social distance for the foreseeable future to prevent future spread of the disease. The ministry also announced that it recently received additional COVID-19 test kits from the People’s Republic of China, the Pan American Health Organization and the Venezuelan government. Ferreira lso announced that the ministry is preparing to use an antibody test for COVID-19 and trials have been conducted in the Laplaine Health District. The antibody test, he said, will aid in determining who is immune to COVID-19 and who is susceptible to the disease. The government also announced it will be retrofitting a ward of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, and another facility in Portsmouth to treat COVID-19 patients. Previously, the island’s Catholic bishop suspended all religious gatherings on March 24, and limited funerals to no more than 10 people. The government also announced a ban on all public gatherings of more than 10 people; non-essential public services are also suspended. Dominica registered its first cases on March 22, and in both cases, the patients had travel history involving the United Kingdom. The country had previously banned all travel to and from China. Arriving passengers must complete a health declaration form and be screened for elevated body temperature. Anyone showing flu-like symptoms or who has been to an affected area in the past 14 days may be placed in 14-day home quarantine.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Scheduled to go to the polls in a first round of presidential elections on May 17, the Dominican Republic has postponed the vote until July 5, the country’s election commission announced. The Dominican Republic remains one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus. On April 16, the country’s health ministry said there are 3,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 196 deaths since the country first confirmed its first positive case. The country extended a 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for 15 days beginning on April 3. All the social distancing measures adopted on March 17 have also been extended. Among those who have died from the coronavirus is famed designer Jenny Polanco on March 24. The island announced its first death on March 16, a 47-year-old woman who had recently returned from Spain, along with a country total of 21 positive cases. The next day the country announced that as of March 17, it was suspending all international flights for 15 days as well as closing its land border with Haiti, though deportations continue and Haitians continue to cross over through the barriers. The country previously canceled flights from Milan, Italy, and announced that travelers from locations with a higher incidence of COVID-19 cases may be subject to additional screening or self-isolation.
ECUADOR: As of April 16, the country had 8,225 confirmed cases, 403 deaths and almost 25,000 suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Health. More than half of the cases are concentrated in the coastal province of Guayas. The government has restricted movement throughout the country with very limited exceptions and imposed a nationwide curfew from 2 p.m. to 5 a.m. On March 23, Ecuador declared a state of emergency, barring all travel and imposing a nighttime curfew. Ecuadorian police have dismantled open markets to limit gatherings. The country had previously barred all nonresident foreigners from entering the country and had shut down gyms, theaters, cinemas and other non-essential businesses. It has also suspended some public transportation services.
EL SALVADOR: As of April 16, the Central American nation confirmed 164 positive cases and six deaths. The country imposed some of the strictest measures in the region even before registering its first case. On March 14, President Nayib Bukele declared a state of national emergency and enforced severe measures, from shutting down the airport to commercial flights to sending home all non-essential public employees for 30 days. El Salvador is currently under a 21-day quarantine, which bans all foreign visitors who are not diplomats or permanent residents, and forces all Salvadorans returning home to quarantine. Anyone attempting to enter the country through “blind spots” risks jail time, Bukele has said. Schools were closed for 21 days, while bars, nightclubs and gyms were ordered closed for two weeks. Bukele has asked all public transport units to be sanitized three times a day, and all workers to wear masks. He has also announced the construction of what he has called the “largest hospital in Latin America” to address the pandemic. He has ordered private companies to send employees who are older than 60, who are pregnant or who have underlying conditions, home on paid time off for 30 days. Additionally, private companies who don’t deal with food, medicine or supplies, and decide to send all of their workers home on paid time off will be eligible for government help.
FALKLAND ISLANDS: There are 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Argentina has included the territory’s COVID-19 figures in its own tallies, triggering debate over Argentina’s sovereignty claims over the British Overseas Territory. The South American air bridge to the islands has been temporarily suspended. Also most attractions, some accommodation, and venues are now temporarily closed, and all activities and events are canceled. Falkland Islands Government Air Service and Ferry service are only operating a freight and essential travel service until future notice.
FRENCH GUIANA: The overseas French territory has 96 confirmed cases and no deaths as of April 16. The restrictions listed for Martinique and other French territories apply here as well.
GRENADA: There are currently 14 confirmed cases and no deaths as of April 16. On April 3, the government announced that following a limited 21-day state of emergency that began March 25, a curfew and emergency power regulations have been put in place to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Residents can only leave their homes for food or medical emergencies; supermarkets will be open on select days from 8 a.m. to noon. On March 23, all airports were closed to commercial flights after the government announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case: a 50-year-old female who arrived from the United Kingdom on March 16. The country had previously said travelers who have been to Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Italy or Germany in the last 14 days are subject to quarantine or other restrictions.
GUADELOUPE: There are 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths as of April 16. The travel restriction and stringent measures applied to Martinique also are in place for Guadeloupe, French St. Martin and French Guiana. For more information, travelers should visit the public health website.
GUATEMALA: There are 196 confirmed COVID-cases and five deaths as of April 16. The Guatemalan government declared a “state of calamity” on March 5 and then extended the expiration to May 5. This includes order closures and a nationwide curfew from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day. The Ministry of Public Health reported on March 14 Guatemala’s first death: an 85-year-old who had arrived from Spain on March 6. That same Sunday, officials announced all schools and universities would close for three weeks, all sports events would take place without fans and all gatherings of more than 100 people were prohibited.
GUYANA: The English-speaking South American nation had 55 confirmed cases and six deaths as of April 16. The Civil Defense Commission has announced that there are four quarantine facilities with a total capacity of 254 in the country. The Ministry of Health has allowed private hospitals to begin testing for COVID-19. Emergency measures, including a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, were put in place on April 9 until May 3. Persons inside essential businesses must wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart. On March 18, Guyana closed its airports to all arriving international travelers for two weeks. It remains closed. The country recorded the first COVID-19-related death among Caribbean Community nations on March 12. The woman had recently traveled from New York and had underlying health conditions. Schools remain closed. The High Commission of India has suspended consular services.
HAITI: Haiti has 43 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. On April 15, the prime minister announced the reopening of factories on April 20. Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe, repeatedly emphasizing the point that Haiti has only registered three COVID-19 deaths and not the hundreds or thousands predicated, said the government is examining whether to end or extend a state of emergency that went into effect on March 20. Under that order, factors, schools, borders and non-essential businesses were ordered shut. The government has also banned gatherings of more than 10 people but continues to invite people to stand in long and crowded lines to obtain new voter/national identification cards. Haitian health officials announced the first death on April 5, a 55-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, whom Jouthe confirmed was a collaborator with the justice ministry. The city of Tabarre has announced the arrest of business owners and individuals operating after 8 p.m. in the city. The cities of Petionville and Carrefour have also limited public markets to certain days of the week and demanded that masks be worn in public. President Jovenel Moise confirmed the country’s first two positive COVID-19 cases on March 19, and announced sweeping new “lockdown” measures. A partial travel ban that still allowed flights from Cuba and the United States was expanded to a full shutdown of the country’s two international airports and seaports. Schools, universities and factories were also closed, and an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was imposed. Declaring a state of emergency, Moise said gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and the population should practice social distancing. Over the March 21 weekend, police arrested several pastors and Voodoo priests, accusing them of defying the order. Four managers and owners of supermarkets and pharmacies were also arrested, accused of price gouging. All have been provisionally released. These measures are in addition to a closure of the country’s border with the Dominican Republic and a ban on foreign travel by members of the government. The country on March 30 authorized seven factories to reopen to make masks and hospital garments.
HONDURAS: The entire country has been virtually shut down. With 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 16 and 35 deaths, schools remain closed. The Honduran government announced all borders closed as of March 15 until further notice. On April 8, the government announced the extension of a nationwide curfew through April 19. A system based on the ending number of the population’s official ID card has been put in place to allow individuals to get food, medicine and fuel. Previously, President Juan Orlando Hernández banned all public events, regardless of the number of attendees for seven days. Additionally, all non-essential businesses were also ordered closed, except for supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, banks, hospitals and restaurants with drive-through or delivery services. Visits to nursing homes, hospitals and the like are also prohibited. All borders are closed except for cargo, Honduran residents and citizens and diplomatic staff. Nearly all private and public workers went home, and public transportation halted. Hernandez previously declared a “red alert” on all 18 departments. Anyone who doesn’t comply with the directives is subject to a jail sentence ranging from six months to two years.
JAMAICA: Jamaica’s Health Minister Christopher Tufton announced on April 15 that the country now had 125 confirmed cases with 20 individuals testing positive in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry announced that 18 of the new cases are from St. Catherine and tied to a call center, Alorica, from which there have been other positive cases. The country also recorded its fifth death on April 14. So far 21 people have recovered and 1,391 tests have been performed. After resisting, officials announced an islandwide lockdown on April 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to slow the spread of COVID-19. The country has launched a Quarantine Portal to allow people to do a self-assessment and for employers to check on the quarantine status of employees. Mobile testing units will soon be launched and the Jamaica Defense Force is transforming the National Indoor Stadium into a field hospital able to care for 130 people. Jamaica previously reported its first health care worker, a 45-year-old female registered nurse, infected with COVID-19. It has also extended a nationwide entry ban through April 17. Police have been asked to check the flight manifests of people who arrived in Jamaica March 18-23 to ensure that those passengers are in self-quarantine. The country had previously announced limits on the number of people allowed in taxis and restaurants and restrictions for visitors who must remain confined to their hotels. All non-essential employees also must work from home. The government had also announced a two-week closure of schools, and a ban on all public gatherings. There’s also a ban on travel for individuals who have visited China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Singapore along with the suspension of flights from Spain, France and Germany. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared Jamaica a disaster area because of the threat of the coronavirus infections and said he was seeking 100 Cuban nurses to help.
MARTINIQUE: As of April 16, the French overseas territory reported 159 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The French territory’s borders remain closed to foreign nationals who lack a permanent residence permit in one of the Schengen member and associated states, the European Union or United Kingdom. Following a quarantine implemented by the French government, tourists were encouraged to leave and locals were ordered to remain in confinement until further notice. In order to go out for any reason an exemption certificate is required. All leisure activities, restaurants, bars and businesses are closed. Public transportation is no longer in operation. After having no travel restrictions, stringent measures have been imposed in the French Caribbean: No cruises, maritime transportation or inbound flights are allowed. All international flights to and from Martinique were interrupted as of March 23. Flights from Martinique to France have been restricted and apply between the five French overseas Islands: Saint-Martin, Saint Barthelemy Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Martinique. Travelers returning from risk zones are asked to monitor their temperature, wear a surgical mask, reduce non-essential activities, and avoid places with at-risk individuals for 14 days. For more information, travelers should visit the public health website.
MEXICO: As of April 16, the country confirmed 5,847 cases and 449 deaths. The government has issued orders for all schools to close for a month beginning Friday through April 20. The government still refuses to officiallyrecognize there is widespread transmission in the country. On March 21, the United States and Mexico agreed to restrict non-essential travel along the U.S.-Mexico land border to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
MONTSERRAT: The British territory has 11 cases and no deaths as of April 16. A 24-hour curfew and new measures were implemented by the government on March 28 until April 14, and has since been extended until April 30. The government confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 17. It was among several suspected cases being investigated after a flight with Antigua and Montserrat-bound passengers turned up positive in Antigua. Prior to the news, officials had already restricted gatherings in excess of 50 people until April 3. Schools are also closed. St. Patrick’s Festival activities were officially canceled.
NICARAGUA: One of the last Central American nations, along with El Salvador and Belize, to confirm COVID-19 cases, the country has refused to adopt strict social distancing measures. It has only confirmed nine cases and one death as of April 16 but the Pan American Health Organization has expressed concerns about the reporting and the government’s refusal to impose strict social distancing measures. Still, Spirit Airlines, American Airlines and United have all suspended flights. On March 14, the Daniel Ortega government held a “Love in the Time of COVID-19” parade, which included a rally in downtown Managua.
PANAMA: On April 16, the country had 3,751 cases of COVID-19 and 103 deaths. The government has enacted a nationwide quarantine that went into effect on March 25. Fines for breaking quarantine are $50,000 to $100,000. All international and domestic commercial passenger flights have been suspended. The U.S. Embassy is compiling a list of people seeking to leave Panama. After registering the first COVID-19 death in Central America, Panama announced the temporary closure of all schools and universities located in the regions of North and Central Panama, and San Miguelito.
PARAGUAY: The country has 174 confirmed cases as of April 16 and eight deaths, according to the Pan American Health Organization. The Paraguayan health ministry says there is community transmission of the virus. On March 20, the government ordered everyone to remain at home except to purchase food, medicine and other emergencies. Researchers say that without those social-distancing measures, the country would have more than 800 cases now.
PERU: The country, along with Panama and Colombia, has implemented measures restricting when people can go outside based on gender. In Peru, men can leave on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Peru’s cases have risen sharply in recent days, with the country registering 11,475 confirmed cases and 254 deaths as of April 16. The South American country went on total lockdown on March 17. Residents are being ordered to stay indoors and a curfew is in place. Those measures will stay in place until April 26.
PUERTO RICO: There are 1,043 confirmed cases and 56 deaths as of April 16. The U.S. territory of 3.2 million closed its beaches, parks and all nonessential businesses on March 16 through May 2. Gov. Wanda Vazquez is asking residents to stay home and for people not to visit the island during the crisis. All airports, except the principal international airport in San Juan, are closed to commercial aviation. There is also a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The island has struggled to ramp up testing and contact-tracing amid the crisis.
ST. BARTHELEMY: The French overseas territory has reported six infections and no deaths as of April 16. Restrictions for Martinique apply here as well.
ST. KITTS AND NEVIS: As of April 16, there were 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths. On April 9, a 24-hour curfew went in effect until Thursday, April 16. Previously the government announced a 24-hour curfew, from March 31 to April 3. It was then extended to April 7 before this latest extension. Taiwan’s Embassy announced on Twitter’s that 40,000 face masks, made in Taiwan, have been sent to the federation. The donation exemplifies the strong bond of friendship between the two countries. In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Timothy Harris said there will be an emergency sitting of the National Assembly to decide whether to extend the state of emergency after it expires Saturday, April 18. Harris said the new regulations that would come into effect over the weekend would extend a 24-hour lockdown until April 25 with a gradual relaxation of the limited or restricted curfews on certain days. Previously police in the federation reported the arrest of 29 people for breaking curfew. On March 25, the country became one of three nations in a 24-hour period to finally confirm the coronavirus had reached its shores. The government closed the country’s borders to all commercial flights as of 12:01 a.m. March 26. Medical emergency flights and international cargo via ships are still allowed. The government previously had no travel restrictions but all incoming air passengers were required to list the countries they had visited in the last six weeks. It also asked anyone who had traveled to the following countries in the last 14 days to not visit: China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain. Persons who arrived in St. Kitts & Nevis from these destinations were subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period following screening at the port of entry.
ST. LUCIA: The country reported 15 confirmed cases and no deaths as of April 16. The country continues to be on a partial shutdown and on a 10-hour curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Some of the national protocols include: Stay at home as much as possible, unless it is for food or medical purposes, avoid mass crowd events and social gatherings, practice physical distancing and hand washing. The country began a 24-hour curfew on April 1 until April 7. All residents were required to remain confined in their homes and the National Management Organization said it would deliver food and other items to the poor and vulnerable. On March 23, the government declared a state of emergency and announced a partial scale-down of all nonessential economic and social activities until April 5. That has since been extended. All airports are closed to incoming commercial and private flights. Cargo flights and repatriation flights from Saint Lucia will be permitted. Only restaurants that do take out, delivery or drive-through are allowed to operate. In an effort to contain the disease, the government had already closed schools, banned cruise ships, imposed travel restrictions for several countries and scaled back non-essential services. Persons who travel from the U.S. within the last 14 days who develop respiratory symptoms will be isolated and tested for COVID-19. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, who went into self-quarantine after experiencing a cough following a visit to Miami, reported he tested negative for COVID-19.
ST. MARTIN: The French territory had 35 cases and two deaths as of April 16. Both the French and Dutch governments have issued a decree stating that all outdoor recreational activities such as going to the beach, hotels pools and shared pools in residences are prohibited until further notice. Travel restrictions are currently in place. The rotations between Saint-Martin and the island of Anguilla are suspended until further notice from the ferry station of Marigot. Both the French and Dutch governments have agreed to a “friendly border control” to reduce the possibility of the spread of COVID-19. As such, residents are only allowed to cross the border for work or health purposes.
ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: The country had 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths on April 16. Early on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced that he would seek help from Cuba to combat the coronavirus. He also said his administration is seeking to employ at least 20 nurses locally in addition to three medical doctors from Havana, who specialize in handling infectious diseases, including COVID-19, according to local press reports. To limit spread of the virus through its nine inhabited islands and cays, the government has ordered the suspension of certain formal ports of entry while the hours of operation at other ports will be expanded in some instances.
SINT MAARTEN: On April 5, government enforced a full shutdown for two weeks after partially restricting residents’ movement. Some supermarkets and two gas stations are being allowed to operate only in an emergency. There were 57 confirmed cases and nine deaths as of April 16. On March 30, a daily curfew took effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Both the Prefecture and the Collectivite issued a decree stating that all outdoor recreational activities such as going to the beach, hotels pools and shared pools in residences are prohibited until further notice. The Dutch territory registered its first case of COVID-19 on March 17. Effective that day, all international flights and cruises originating from the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom to Sint Maarten were canceled for 21 days, upgraded from two weeks. Travelers from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea, Macao, Singapore, Spain and Germany in the past 21 days were also banned from transiting or entering St. Maarten. The travel restriction also applies to other seafaring vessels, according to a travel advisory from the U.S. Consulate General in Curacao.
SURINAME: The country still had 10 confirmed cases and one death as of April 16. On April 11, Suriname and France announced joint efforts to prevent illegal crossings of the Marowijne river separating Suriname and French Guiana. A 51-member Cuban medical brigade is currently in the in the Dutch-speaking South American nation to help combat COVID-19. The country’s airports and land borders have remained closed after Vice President Michael Ashwin Adhin announced the closure as of March 14.
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: As of April 16, Trinidad and Tobago had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths. Its borders remain closed until further notice and internal restrictions are in place. On Sunday, April 5, the health ministry advised citizens that once they are out in public, cloth and homemade masks should be worn as part of their personal protection. The health ministry has said that 52 of positive cases are passengers from the ill-fated Costa Favalosa cruise ship who tested positive after returning home from Guadeloupe. The country previously expanded COVID-19 testing and designated March 29 as a national day of prayer. It also announced: the closure of the National Archives’ public search room until further notice, restrictions on hospital visiting hours and visitors and closure of the country’s land and sea borders to non-nationals. The twin-island also has imposed a fine of $889 or six months in prison for those who breach quarantine.
TURKS AND CAICOS: The British Territory has 11 confirmed cases and one death as of April 16. All airports and seaports were closed to international passenger travel on March 24 and will remain closed until May 4. 2020. Domestic, cargo, emergency, medivac and courier flights are exempted. A March 26 order remains in effect until May 24; the curfew is currently for 24-hours. The chain recently deported 225 Haitian migrants to Haiti after they arrived illegally. As result of the 24-hour curfew, islanders are only allowed to exercise away from home between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for no more than 1 1/2 hours alone or with a single family member in the same household. Three men were arrested March 23 for breaching curfew. Hospitals have restricted visiting hours. Schools are closed until April 20. The Turks and Caicos Islands Hospital received a public health notification that a temporary worker who visited the country March 8 to 13 to train hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after his return to the U.S. Test results were negative for hospital employees who were in contact with the 35-year-old American worker.
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS: On April 16, the U.S. territory registered 51 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one death. The country said it is currently trying to identify eligible taxpayers for stimulus checks and trying to get the federal government to agree to a $250 subsidy for residential electricity bills and $500 for commercial businesses during the ongoing state of emergency. An economic task force has been created to guide the government on the path forward. Officials had announced previously that effective March 25, the U.S. Virgin Islands would be closed to all visitors for 30 days. Hotels, guest houses, bed and breakfasts and charter vessels also are restricted from accepting new guests but those on island have been allowed to stay. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who declared a state of emergency on March 13, has not imposed a curfew but is asking residents to stay at home. He has ordered all non-essential businesses, including bars, closed. No in-restaurant dining is allowed. The elderly are allowed to shop before business hours at certain stores. The territory had previously instituted travel restrictions similar to those announced by President Donald Trump, which includes China and Iran, and certain European countries.
URUGUAY: As of April 16, there were 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in the South American country. Unlike some of its neighbors, Uruguay never imposed a strict lockdown, however, it did close its land borders to Brazil and Argentina and suspended most air traffic, along with barring foreign nationals.
VENEZUELA: The country had 197 confirmed cases and nine deaths as of April 16. On March 17, Venezuela declared a national quarantine, requiring businesses to stay shut and people to stay home. Those who do venture out are required to wear surgical masks. The country has also canceled all flights to Europe and Colombia for 30 days. Venezuela has one of the weakest public health systems in the region, and experts fear the coronavirus there will have a disproportionate effect.
(Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald reporters Jacqueline Charles, Jim Wyss, Jimena Tavel and Nora Gamez Torres compiled this list using information from the Pan American Health Organization, U.S. Embassy travel advisories and governments of the region.)
