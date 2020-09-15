Dear Consumer Ed:
I was told that if you are a senior citizen you no longer have to pay property taxes on your house. Is this true?
Consumer Ed says:
There are several homestead exemptions offered by the State of Georgia that apply specifically to senior citizens:
- Individuals 65 years or older may claim an exemption from all state ad valorem taxes on their primary, legal residence and up to 10 acres of land surrounding the residence. Note: This does not apply to or affect county, municipal or school district taxes.
- Individuals 65 years or older may claim a $4,000 exemption from all state and county ad valorem taxes if the income of that person and his/her spouse did not exceed $10,000 in the previous year (excluding income from retirement sources, pensions and disability income up to the maximum allowable amount under the Social Security Act, which was $55,742 in 2011).
- Individuals 62 years or older may claim an additional exemption for educational purposes if the income of that person and his/her spouse does not exceed $10,000 in the previous year (excluding income from retirement sources, pensions and disability income up to the maximum allowable amount under the Social Security Act).
- Homestead exemptions are not automatic. The homeowner must apply for the exemption with the tax commissioner's office, or in some counties, the tax assessor's office.
Some county and municipal governments provide additional senior citizen homestead exemptions. To learn if you qualify, contact your local tax assessor's office.
