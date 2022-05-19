The flags hung at half staff this last week to mark the country’s grimmest milestone yet: one million lives lost to COVID-19.
“Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them,” said President Joe Biden in a May 12 statement.
To quantify a number that large is hard. It’s similar to the population of San Jose, California, the tenth-largest city in the country. It’s twice the population of Atlanta. It’s also not even a complete number - there are deaths due to COVID which have not been counted as COVID deaths, and there are some counted as probable but unconfirmed.
“While one million COVID-19 deaths is a mind-boggling number, we know that the U.S. actually reached this tragic milestone some time ago,” said Crystal Watson, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and their Coronavirus Resource Center’s public health lead. “Hundreds of thousands more people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. than are officially counted.”
Georgia itself has seen nearly 32,000 confirmed deaths. That’s just under the population of Dalton, a little less than twice the population of Calhoun.
“To those who are grieving, and asking yourself how will you go on without him or what will you do without her, I understand,” President Biden said. “I know the pain of that black hole in your heart. It is unrelenting. But I also know the ones you love are never truly gone. They will always be with you.”
It’s not over yet, either; cases are back on the rise. Nationwide new cases are analogous to last August, when the United States was hard-hit by Delta. Hospitalizations are also climbing, and are around the same as last July nationwide. Deaths are lagging, but will likely see an uptick as time passes.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 22 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 8,479 new cases and 61 deaths were reported.
Gordon County had seen weeks of respite after the Omicron surge, with new cases down in the single digits for a couple of those weeks. Cases are lower than the week prior, but are still much higher than they had been.
Despite the higher case numbers, Gordon County’s Community Level still remains in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 81.6% of the country remains at a Low Community Level, a number that has continued to dwindle for the past few weeks due to heightened hospitalizations and case counts.
It’s widely recognized and understood that COVID-19 is never going to go away; public health officials understand that it will likely ebb and flow like the flu does. That doesn’t mean that it’s time to stop mitigation efforts and give up; public health officials continue to offer guidance about how one can best protect themselves.
Listening to that guidance, staying updated on the latest pandemic news and guidelines, and getting vaccinated can save from further heartache.
“As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow,” said President Biden. “To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.