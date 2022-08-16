With the finishing touches being put on the SPLOST funded Charles C. Parker in Etowah Park, with a ribbon cutting this Friday, the Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec department is still working on the document outlining its plans for the next decade.
The finishing touches are being put on the senior center, located at Etowah Park at 1325 Kingston Hwy., paid for primarily in the 2017 SPLOST package.
The ribbon cutting will be held this Friday, August 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Parker Center, and the Mountain Music Club's jam sessions will be returning soon.
"The guys have done an awesome job with the center, we're excited to get the facility back in use," said Todd Wofford, director of Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.
Construction on another 2017 SPLOST project, the Parks Hoke Park basketball project in South Rome has begun, and crews have poured the concrete slab for the courts.
Most of the monthly meeting on Tuesday was spent detailing the massive body of work required to both maintain the existing parks in the city and county, but also some discussions on what the department's master plan, outlining goals over the next ten years, will look like.
That process was started almost two years ago, but primarily due to the pandemic, is expected to be presented by this October. The department has been evaluating the community's "wish list" for future projects and hopes to have some guidance from city and county officials soon.
The committee also briefly discussed the U.S. 411 corridor as being an area that will require some attention due to the significant current and future development in the area coupled with the lack of available property for future parks.
The U.S. 411 corridor is starting to see significant residential development, with two housing developments slated to begin. The largest, Avalon at Rome, coves 290 acres at the corner of U.S. 411 and the bypass. New housing development is needed, as many new and existing Rome & Floyd County businesses state that lack a of housing is a significant factor in local business investment.