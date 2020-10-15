Adapting to the coronavirus has been a challenge on many levels, but most local public safety agencies have reported they've been largely successful in dealing with what has been a complicated situation.
Since March, the fire department has had 50 people out either quarantining from a COVID-19 exposure or actually contracting the disease. Most of the actual cases have been largely asymptomatic, Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock said.
"We've generally had a couple (firefighters) out every week," Brock said.
From the beginning, they worked to develop protocol to limit staff interactions with the public and had made adjustments to how they deal with medical calls.
"Our personnel have really done a fantastic job from the beginning," Brock said.
At the county police department, they've had several quarantines but only three staff members who have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"That’s pretty amazing considering the amount of contact with the public we’ve had,” Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace said.
Of those, two were largely asymptomatic and another officer is recovering from a relatively bad case. Largely they haven't had to change their protocol much from normal operations other than a few precautions, he said, because they already face the potential for contact with infectious diseases when responding to calls.
To add an additional layer of protection for first responders, Floyd County E-911 has begun recently asking all callers if they have been exposed to COVID-19 for all calls.
Emergency services have worked with the Department of Public Health since spring to identify addresses where potential exposures may happen, but they're hoping this extra step will be an additional layer of protection.
“That way when they get to the scene (first responders are) aware," Assistant Director Sommer Robinson told the public safety committee.
As of Thursday, local facilities like the prison and jail largely kept the virus out of their facilities.
As of Thursday there have been no Floyd County Jail inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said. They're keeping an eye on a person transferred from the Bartow County Jail on Tuesday.
That entire Bartow jail was quarantined Wednesday after over 30 people tested positive with COVID-19.
There have been seven staff members within the past month who have either been quarantined or tested positive but so far no people housed at the jail, Burkhalter said.
However, they did get an inmate in at the Floyd jail from Bartow County on Tuesday. The jail staff has isolated that inmate as well as any contacts and there had been no positive tests as of Thursday afternoon.
The Floyd County Prison on Blacks Bluff Road has also had similar luck in keeping the coronavirus outside its fences.
Warden Mike Long reported they've had three cases in staff members and those were isolated quickly after one event.
”They seem to be on the recovery end," he said and hopes they'll return back to work next week.
One inmate was exposed by an employer at a work release facility, he said, but other than that they've not had any issues in the work release program.
For their part Floyd County's Emergency Management Agency has played a support role for the Georgia Department of Public Health. They've assisted in moving the DPH testing area from West Rome Baptist Church to the Coosa Valley Fairground.
Men from the Floyd County Prison put a carport over at the fairgrounds location to provide shelter for the workers, Floyd EMA Director Tim Herrington said.