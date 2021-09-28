The resident of a home on Aubie Lane told police a man who she has a child with broke a window at the home and started two fires just outside the home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The woman said she heard a noise and then saw the man outside the bedroom window. He was pouring gasoline onto the window and himself. "He then removed (a) sweater and ignited the gas on fire." One of the fires contained a pile of children's toys. During the incident there were several small children in the home.