Arresting agencies: FCSO — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, FCPD = Floyd County Police Dept., RPD = Rome Police Dept., CSPD = Cave Spring Police Dep., MDT = Metro Drug Task Force, GSP = Georgia State Patrol, GDCS = Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision, DNR = Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, BCCP = Berry College Campus Police.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
James Jadarius Levon Solomon, 20, charges by FCSO: criminal solicitation
Ivan William Morrow, 45, charges by FCSO: possession of drug relation objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking and probation violation
Datron Emmanuel McCoy, 27, charges by FCSO: items prohibited for possession by inmates
Jacqueline Lynetta Williams, 35, charges by RPD: window tint violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, giving false name, birthday or address to law enforcement
Mary Elizabeth kelley, 44, charges by RPD: failure to appear, open container violation
Randolph David Reynolds, Jr., 40, charges by FCSO: contempt of superior court
Cecilia Denise Holloway, 41, charges by FCSO: possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
Jesse Curtis Cooper II, 51, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Thursday, Jan. 6
Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy, 18, charges by RPD: aggravated assault, criminal trespass
Jennifer Lynn Martiniello, 41, charges by RPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving too fast for conditions
Angela Rochele Ford, 56, charges by FCPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license is suspended or revoked, headlight requirement
Bryan Patrick Campbell, 40, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Owen Tyler Popham, 17, charges by FCPD: possession of marijuana
Friday, Jan. 7
Breana Zhunta Mack, 28, charges by RPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, no license place
William Riley Pegg, 72, charges by CSPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding
Gasper Chan Cux, 40, charges by RPD: DUI, hit and run
Manuel Lewis Finley, 58, charges by FCPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, theft by taking, entering an auto, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane, open container
Jeremy Stanton Edwards, 39, charges by FCSO: burglary, criminal attempt to commit a felony, theft by taking
Saturday, Jan. 8
Brian Scott Mazzo, 28, charges by FCPD: theft by taking, probation violation
Anthony Dylan Rice, 41, charges by RPD: criminal damage to property, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated stalking, possession of items prohibited by jail inmate
Joshua Zachary Morgan, 26, aggravated assault, battery under the Family Violence Act
Freddie Martin Goss, 36, charges by RPD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving in violation of license class
Benjamin Franklin Robinson, 33, charges by FCPD: obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct
Edvin Johnathan Sanchez-Lopez, 21, charges by RPD: disorderly conduct, public drunk, obstruction of law enforcement officers
Jody Shane Parr, 28, charges by RPD: theft by taking, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Roscoe Lascott Covington, 50, charges by RPD: probation violation, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, fugitive from justice, equipment regulations requirements regarding bicycles, riding a bicycle on roadways and path
Charles Dwayne Owens, 53, charges by FCPD: criminal trespass
Erica Shanita Foster, 42, charges by FCSO: forgery, theft by taking
Jaylyn My’Kel Smith, 21, charges by FCSO: aggravated battery, parole violation
John Fitzgerald Chandler, Jr., 31, FCSO: aggravated cruelty to animals
Patrick Lamar Davis, 29, charges by RPD: possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana
James Warren Crawford, 54, charges by FCSO: theft by taking
Sunday, Jan. 9
Rodney Lee Dunn, 41, charges by FCPD: failure to appear
Dakota Duane Martin, 19, charges by FCPD: aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to solicit a child to commit an illegal act, electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor
Kenneth Bernard Starks, 55, charges by RPD: DUI
Timothy Jerry Howard, 55, charges by FCSO: theft by deception
Keith Anthony Willingham, 52, charges by RPD: DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane
Monday, Jan 10
Shaquinne Tyrone Gallimore, 32, charges by RPD: possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances, drugs not in original container, possession of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, window tint violation, probation violation
Brandi Leighann Cleveland, 34, charges by FCSO: forgery
Julian Eugene Ford, 25, charges by FCPD: obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, using a computer to solicit a child to commit an illegal act
Adam Corey Master, 35, charges by FCSO: aggravated assault, participation in a criminal street gang, party to a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property, first degree cruelty to children, simple assault under the Family Violence Act, battery under the Family Violence Act
Paul Andrew Nolan, 42, charges by FCSO: terroristic threats and acts
Jacob Daniel Davis, 19, charges by FCSO: aggravated assault
Tuesday, Jan 11
Joe Matthew Nix, 50, charges by FCPD: aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts