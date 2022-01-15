Arresting agencies: FCSO — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, FCPD = Floyd County Police Dept., RPD = Rome Police Dept., CSPD = Cave Spring Police Dep., MDT = Metro Drug Task Force, GSP = Georgia State Patrol, GDCS = Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision, DNR = Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, BCCP = Berry College Campus Police.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

James Jadarius Levon Solomon, 20, charges by FCSO: criminal solicitation

Ivan William Morrow, 45, charges by FCSO: possession of drug relation objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking and probation violation

Datron Emmanuel McCoy, 27, charges by FCSO: items prohibited for possession by inmates

Jacqueline Lynetta Williams, 35, charges by RPD: window tint violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, giving false name, birthday or address to law enforcement

Mary Elizabeth kelley, 44, charges by RPD: failure to appear, open container violation

Randolph David Reynolds, Jr., 40, charges by FCSO: contempt of superior court

Cecilia Denise Holloway, 41, charges by FCSO: possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Jesse Curtis Cooper II, 51, charges by FCSO: failure to appear

Thursday, Jan. 6

Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy, 18, charges by RPD: aggravated assault, criminal trespass

Jennifer Lynn Martiniello, 41, charges by RPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving too fast for conditions

Angela Rochele Ford, 56, charges by FCPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license is suspended or revoked, headlight requirement

Bryan Patrick Campbell, 40, charges by FCSO: failure to appear

Owen Tyler Popham, 17, charges by FCPD: possession of marijuana

Friday, Jan. 7

Breana Zhunta Mack, 28, charges by RPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, no license place

William Riley Pegg, 72, charges by CSPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding

Gasper Chan Cux, 40, charges by RPD: DUI, hit and run

Manuel Lewis Finley, 58, charges by FCPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, theft by taking, entering an auto, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane, open container

Jeremy Stanton Edwards, 39, charges by FCSO: burglary, criminal attempt to commit a felony, theft by taking

Saturday, Jan. 8

Brian Scott Mazzo, 28, charges by FCPD: theft by taking, probation violation

Anthony Dylan Rice, 41, charges by RPD: criminal damage to property, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated stalking, possession of items prohibited by jail inmate

Joshua Zachary Morgan, 26, aggravated assault, battery under the Family Violence Act

Freddie Martin Goss, 36, charges by RPD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving in violation of license class

Benjamin Franklin Robinson, 33, charges by FCPD: obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct

Edvin Johnathan Sanchez-Lopez, 21, charges by RPD: disorderly conduct, public drunk, obstruction of law enforcement officers

Jody Shane Parr, 28, charges by RPD: theft by taking, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

Roscoe Lascott Covington, 50, charges by RPD: probation violation, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, fugitive from justice, equipment regulations requirements regarding bicycles, riding a bicycle on roadways and path

Charles Dwayne Owens, 53, charges by FCPD: criminal trespass

Erica Shanita Foster, 42, charges by FCSO: forgery, theft by taking

Jaylyn My’Kel Smith, 21, charges by FCSO: aggravated battery, parole violation

John Fitzgerald Chandler, Jr., 31, FCSO: aggravated cruelty to animals

Patrick Lamar Davis, 29, charges by RPD: possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana

James Warren Crawford, 54, charges by FCSO: theft by taking

Sunday, Jan. 9

Rodney Lee Dunn, 41, charges by FCPD: failure to appear

Dakota Duane Martin, 19, charges by FCPD: aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to solicit a child to commit an illegal act, electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor

Kenneth Bernard Starks, 55, charges by RPD: DUI

Timothy Jerry Howard, 55, charges by FCSO: theft by deception

Keith Anthony Willingham, 52, charges by RPD: DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane

Monday, Jan 10

Shaquinne Tyrone Gallimore, 32, charges by RPD: possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances, drugs not in original container, possession of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, window tint violation, probation violation

Brandi Leighann Cleveland, 34, charges by FCSO: forgery

Julian Eugene Ford, 25, charges by FCPD: obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, using a computer to solicit a child to commit an illegal act

Adam Corey Master, 35, charges by FCSO: aggravated assault, participation in a criminal street gang, party to a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property, first degree cruelty to children, simple assault under the Family Violence Act, battery under the Family Violence Act

Paul Andrew Nolan, 42, charges by FCSO: terroristic threats and acts

Jacob Daniel Davis, 19, charges by FCSO: aggravated assault

Tuesday, Jan 11

Joe Matthew Nix, 50, charges by FCPD: aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts

