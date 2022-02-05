Arresting agencies: FCSO — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, FCPD = Floyd County Police Dept., RPD = Rome Police Dept., CSPD = Cave Spring Police Dep., MDT = Metro Drug Task Force, GSP = Georgia State Patrol, GDCS = Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision, DNR = Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, BCCP = Berry College Campus Police.
Monday, January 24
Joel Vasquez-Zantillan, 22, charges by FCSO: first degree forgery, probation violation
Richard Rene Bagley, 52, charges by Rome Police Department: theft by shoplifting
Dylan Hankins, 17, charges by FCPD: possession of methamphetamine
Grady Lamar Vaughn, 48, charges by RPD: simple battery under the Family Violence Act
Demarco Anthony Farmer, 23, charges by RPD: possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drugs not in original container, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, obstruction and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Hannah Marie Kelly, 29, charges by FCSO: financial transaction card fraud
Tuesday, January 25
Sedrick Dewayne Allen, 50, charges by FCSO: theft by conversion
Markeya Kenyell Dukes, 29, charges by RPD: reckless conduct, arson
Cornelius Dante Cooley, 35, charges by RPD: driving on a suspended license
Brian Dornell Houston, 38, charges by FCSO: second degree burglary
Francisco Dominiquez, 26, charges by RPD: possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, distracted driving
David Madeira, 26, charges by RPD: possession of marijuana
Brickmon Dasean Wilson, 31, charges by FCPD: electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer to entice a child
Rickie Alan Dow, 60, charges by FCSO: terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, second degree criminal damage to property, aggravated assault
Wayne Princeton Kelley, 30, charges by FCPD: failure to appear
Devon Tremayne Carter, 32, charges by RPD: driving on a suspended license
Gary Wayne Acrey Jr., 49, charges by FCSO: obstruction, probation violation
Darius Javion Lawrence, 23, charges by FCPD: battery
Wednesday, January 26
Nathan Billy Joe Carroll, 43, charges by GDCS: failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation
Anthony Jerome Goosby, 48, charges by MDT: possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
Danny Rickey Cunningham, 68, charges by MDT: possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana
Chadwick Denard Morgan, 36, charges by MDT: possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
Rashonda Monique Chatman, 31, charges by FCSO: failure to appear, probation violation
Kelly Brian Cordell, 51, charges by FCPD: possession of methamphetamine, parole violation
Mario Cornejo-Bibian, 20, charges by RPD: driving on a suspended or revoked license, restrictions on blue lights on vehicles
Thursday, January 27
Floyd Lee Lowman, 33, charges by FCPD: driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Jeremy Lee Missildine, 39, charges by RPD: possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, brake light or turn signal violation
Gabriela Luna, 35, charges by RPD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana
John Lamar Langston, 39, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Jennifer Hirn Harris, 53, charges by RPD: DUI, failure to obey traffic control devices
Misty Nicole Carpenter, 43, charges by FCPD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects
Friday, Jan. 28
Keson Messiah Lovingood, 19, charges by FCPD: theft by receiving stolen property
Ronald Gene McGhee, 61, charges by RPD: possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Melissa Ann Akins, 54, charges by RPD: theft by receiving stolen property, possession of synthetic marijuana
Kenneth Dee Thacker, 58, charges by RPD: contempt of superior court, improper lane change, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance
Lisa Anita Wood, 59, charges by RPD: aggravated assault
Kayla Yvonne Paige Wilkey, 24, charges by FCPD: failure to appear
Winsdale Supreme Strickland, 47, charges by RPD: theft by shoplifting
Oscar Jovany Martinez, 28, charges by RPD: DUI, driving on a suspended or revoked license
George Kenneth Cotton, 42, charges by FCSO: electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer to entice a child
Dylan Ladell Terhune, 20, charges by RPD: possession of marijuana, license plate violation
Ricky Lamar McGinnis, 23, charges by RPD: window tint violation, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license
William Donald Garland Jr., 43, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Anthony Chris Dupree, 25, charges by RPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Fredrick Carnell Long Sr., 61, charges by RPD: possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of methaphetamine
Emanuel Peete Accosta, 39, charges by FCPD: second degree criminal damage to property
Marvin Holsey, 57, charges by RPD: aggravated stalking, second degree criminal damage to property, battery
James David Gordon Jr., 26, charges by RPD: possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Joseph Robert McGill, 30, charges by FCPD: driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding, driving a vehicle with a canceled or revoked registration
Christopher Rhoten Lloyd, 31, charges by FCPD: giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer
Jason Lee Orr, 38, charges by FCSO: obstruction, simple battery, simple battery under the Family Violence Act
Montra Lamond Herrington, 27, charges by FCSO: theft by taking, fugitive from justice
Saturday, Jan. 29
Mark Anthony Babb, 50, charges by FCPD: fugitive from justice
Kendall Lamar Conyers, 41, charges by RPD: following too closely, DUI
Alicia Young, 38, charges by RPD: disorderly conduct
Ryan Keith Easterwood, 30, charges by FCPD: obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving a vehicle with a cancelled or revoked registration, open container violation, driving without insurance,
Jorge Torres-Castillo, 45, charges by BCPD: DUI
Jon Daniel Watts, 36, charges by RPD: possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license
Jonathan David Wishard, 34, charges by FCPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Ashley Nicole Meeks, 36, charges by RPD: open container violation, DUI, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Victoria Leigh Couey, 32, charges by FCPD: criminal trespass, giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, theft by taking, financial transaction card theft, entering an auto, probation violation
Auna Tabre Dixon, 25, charges by RPD: open container violation, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with a revoked license, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana
Tiffianey Jean Yvette Redwine, 50, charges by RPD: first degree cruelty to children, simple battery under the Family Violence Act
Tad Christopher Sims, 34, charges by CSPD: driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, operation of a vehicle without a decal on license plate, concealing the identity of a vehicle
Tina Ann Hudgins, 47, charges by FCPD: obstruction, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, display of license plates, impeding flow of traffic
Dariah, Lenae-Antoinette Guthrie, 23, charges by RPD: driving on a suspended or revoked license
Robert Devaughnta Sanchez Williamson III, 24, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Sunday, Jan. 30
Taryn John Laramie, charges by RPD: DUI, headlight requirements
Jamal Tyrone Harper, 34, charges by RPD: obstructing a person making an emergency telephone call, criminal trespass, first degree cruelty to children, third degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, probation violation
Tawaina Lashun Chubbs, 38, charges by RPD: window tint violation, obstruction, tampering with evidence, crossing county guard line with weapons or drugs without consent, possession of cocaine
Lorie Jane Ponder, 34, charges by RPD: criminal trespass, obstruction, battery
Andrea Kay Pritchett, 28, charges by FCPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a license in possession, speeding
Gary Adam Cook, 41, charges by FCPD: third degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass, simple assault under the Family Violence Act
Monday, Jan. 31
Cody Lee Higdon, 25, charges by RPD: possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
Kyle Timothy Higdon, 24, charges by RPD: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
John Mark Jolly, 18, charges by FCPD: aggravated assault
Monteco Markese Johnson, 26, charges by RPD: battery under the Family Violence Act, probation violation
Dana Melissa Strickland, 38, charges by RPD: contempt of superior court
Tarrence Jamal Hudgins, 31, charges by FCSO: hit and run, aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Vicente Lopez Gonzalo, 26, charges by RPD: DUI, driving without a license, headlight requirement
Eric Allen Rogers, 23, charges by FCSO: second degree criminal damage to property
Malachi Jamyus Kenyon Hudson, 19, charges by RPD: driving while unlicensed or with expired license, driving without insurance
Sherry Francine Osborne, 63, charges by FCPD: disorderly conduct
Troy D Dostart, 56, charges by RPD: driving without insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jimmy Dwayne Towe, Sr., charges by RPD: theft by shoplifting
Harley William Matthew Dean, 22, charges by FCPD: failure to register as a sex offender, comply with requirements
Christiana Nicole Paynter, 28, charges by FCPD: theft by shoplifting
Joshua Timothy Taylor, 29, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Jacob Elijah Jenkins, 18, charges by FCPD: fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding
John Cameron Lukas, 33, charges by FCSO: registered sex offender restricted residence violation
Rita Faye Argo, 41, charges by FCPD: drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana, crossing guard lines without a drug, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine
Jarvis Devaughn Jacoway, 32, charges by RPD: driving while license suspended or revoked