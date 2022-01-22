Arresting agencies: FCSO — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, FCPD = Floyd County Police Dept., RPD = Rome Police Dept., CSPD = Cave Spring Police Dep., MDT = Metro Drug Task Force, GSP = Georgia State Patrol, GDCS = Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision, DNR = Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, BCCP = Berry College Campus Police.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Bernard Monta Jackson, Jr., 45, charges by RPD: DUI
Caitlin Ashley Taylor, 25, charges by FCPD: Driving on a suspended or revoked license
Marquel Rayshod Lane, 24, charges by FCPD: Driving on a suspended or revoked license
Melinda Eileen Colston, 25, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Glenda Faye Godfrey, 72, aggravated stalking
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Stevie Wayne Lingerfelt, 56, charges by FCPD: Drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Ricky Wayne Sims, 62, charges by FCPD: Drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Jackie Everrett Jarrells, 42, charges by Summerville PD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects
Gabriel Kendell Ragland, 40, charges by FCSO: child molestation
Paul Anthony Browning, 34, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Thursday, Jan. 13
James Ryan Dupree, Jr., 34, charges by FCPD: failure to appear
Joseph Brownlow, 28, charges by RPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, operation of a vehicle without a valid license plate
Heaven Dashika Mira Marsh, 23, charges by FCPD: failure to appear
Shareen Little Tear Scoggins, 38, charges by FCPD: failure to appear
Donnie Lee Smith, 55, charges by FCPD: theft by deception, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults
Friday, Jan. 14
Jannine Margaret Wheeler, 52, charges by FCSO: theft by deception
Tatiana Cynthia Clifton, 19, charges by FCSO: party to a crime
Jack Robinson Jr., 38, charges by FCSO: theft by deception
Taylor Morgan Buchanan, 29, charges by FCPD: possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to entice a child
Timian Jerayus Lei Howard, 19, charges by RPD: window tint, possession of marijuana
Cynthia Kay Rendon, 50, charges by RPD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while attempting to commit a felony, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container
Saturday, Jan. 15
Preston Wayne Dougherty, 62, failure to appear
David Alan Paul, 61, charges by RPD: concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance, operation of a vehicle without a license plate, open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license
Jason Riley Morris, 43, charges by RPD: driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, window tint violation
Kenyon Dekota Wilson, 35, charges by FCPD: possession of marijuana, child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to entice a child
Cory Centell Penn, 40, charges by FCPD: possession of cocaine, open container violation, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license
Thomas Hayley Cartrette, 46, charges by RPD: failure to appear
Stephen Aron Trotter, 36, charges by CSPD: discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm near a public highway or street, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cruelty to animals,
Kevin Darnez Wofford, 33, charges by RPD: theft by shoplifting, terroristic threats
Reynoso Claver Bladimir Nolasco, 21, charges by RPD: driving without a license, DUI, open container violation
Sunday Jan. 16
Calvin Bradley Suiter, 28, charges by RPD: driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance
Maria Shelby Jones, 29, charges by FCPD: fleeing a police officer, theft by taking motor vehicle, driving without a license, reckless driving, safety belt violation
Terrall Alan Walding, 35, charges by FCSO: possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
Jose Carlos Dominguez, 43, charges by FCPD: terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct
Monday, Jan. 17
Reginald Clay Barnett, 32, charges by FCPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked
Donna Sheree Evans, 48, charges by FCPD: battery under the Family Violence Act
Marty Lee Evans, 41, charges by FCPD: battery under the Family Violence Act
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Harlan Shamus Emery, 34, charges by FCSO: harassing communications, violation of family violence order
Grady Allen Williams, 53, charges by FCSO: sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects
Marvin Anthony Thornton, 29, charges by FCSO: Possession of items prohibited by inmates
Amber Nicole Smith, 32, charges by FCSO: theft by taking, computer theft
Jason Michael McKean, 42, charges by RPD: failure to appear
Carol Hunter Elrod, 60, charges by RPD: simple battery under the Family Violence Act
Michael David Powers, 36, charges by FCPD: sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to entice a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, aggravated child molestation
Antonio Dwone Brown, 29, charges by FCPD: approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, failure to appear