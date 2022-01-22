Arresting agencies: FCSO — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, FCPD = Floyd County Police Dept., RPD = Rome Police Dept., CSPD = Cave Spring Police Dep., MDT = Metro Drug Task Force, GSP = Georgia State Patrol, GDCS = Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision, DNR = Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, BCCP = Berry College Campus Police.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Bernard Monta Jackson, Jr., 45, charges by RPD: DUI

Caitlin Ashley Taylor, 25, charges by FCPD: Driving on a suspended or revoked license

Marquel Rayshod Lane, 24, charges by FCPD: Driving on a suspended or revoked license

Melinda Eileen Colston, 25, charges by FCSO: failure to appear

Glenda Faye Godfrey, 72, aggravated stalking

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Stevie Wayne Lingerfelt, 56, charges by FCPD: Drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Ricky Wayne Sims, 62, charges by FCPD: Drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Jackie Everrett Jarrells, 42, charges by Summerville PD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects

Gabriel Kendell Ragland, 40, charges by FCSO: child molestation

Paul Anthony Browning, 34, charges by FCSO: failure to appear

Thursday, Jan. 13

James Ryan Dupree, Jr., 34, charges by FCPD: failure to appear

Joseph Brownlow, 28, charges by RPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, operation of a vehicle without a valid license plate

Heaven Dashika Mira Marsh, 23, charges by FCPD: failure to appear

Shareen Little Tear Scoggins, 38, charges by FCPD: failure to appear

Donnie Lee Smith, 55, charges by FCPD: theft by deception, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults

Friday, Jan. 14

Jannine Margaret Wheeler, 52, charges by FCSO: theft by deception

Tatiana Cynthia Clifton, 19, charges by FCSO: party to a crime

Jack Robinson Jr., 38, charges by FCSO: theft by deception

Taylor Morgan Buchanan, 29, charges by FCPD: possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to entice a child

Timian Jerayus Lei Howard, 19, charges by RPD: window tint, possession of marijuana

Cynthia Kay Rendon, 50, charges by RPD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while attempting to commit a felony, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container

Saturday, Jan. 15

Preston Wayne Dougherty, 62, failure to appear

David Alan Paul, 61, charges by RPD: concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance, operation of a vehicle without a license plate, open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license

Jason Riley Morris, 43, charges by RPD: driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, window tint violation

Kenyon Dekota Wilson, 35, charges by FCPD: possession of marijuana, child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to entice a child

Cory Centell Penn, 40, charges by FCPD: possession of cocaine, open container violation, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license

Thomas Hayley Cartrette, 46, charges by RPD: failure to appear

Stephen Aron Trotter, 36, charges by CSPD: discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm near a public highway or street, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cruelty to animals,

Kevin Darnez Wofford, 33, charges by RPD: theft by shoplifting, terroristic threats

Reynoso Claver Bladimir Nolasco, 21, charges by RPD: driving without a license, DUI, open container violation

Sunday Jan. 16

Calvin Bradley Suiter, 28, charges by RPD: driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance

Maria Shelby Jones, 29, charges by FCPD: fleeing a police officer, theft by taking motor vehicle, driving without a license, reckless driving, safety belt violation

Terrall Alan Walding, 35, charges by FCSO: possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear

Jose Carlos Dominguez, 43, charges by FCPD: terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct

Monday, Jan. 17

Reginald Clay Barnett, 32, charges by FCPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked

Donna Sheree Evans, 48, charges by FCPD: battery under the Family Violence Act

Marty Lee Evans, 41, charges by FCPD: battery under the Family Violence Act

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Harlan Shamus Emery, 34, charges by FCSO: harassing communications, violation of family violence order

Grady Allen Williams, 53, charges by FCSO: sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects

Marvin Anthony Thornton, 29, charges by FCSO: Possession of items prohibited by inmates

Amber Nicole Smith, 32, charges by FCSO: theft by taking, computer theft

Jason Michael McKean, 42, charges by RPD: failure to appear

Carol Hunter Elrod, 60, charges by RPD: simple battery under the Family Violence Act

Michael David Powers, 36, charges by FCPD: sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to entice a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, aggravated child molestation

Antonio Dwone Brown, 29, charges by FCPD: approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, failure to appear

