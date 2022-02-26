Arresting agencies: FCSO — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, FCPD = Floyd County Police Dept., RPD = Rome Police Dept., CSPD = Cave Spring Police Dep., MDT = Metro Drug Task Force, GSP = Georgia State Patrol, GDCS = Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision, DNR = Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, BCCP = Berry College Campus Police.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Gaspar Manuel Chan-Cux, 40, charges by Immigration/Customs: immigration hold
Kaitlyn Marquita Phillips, 37, charges by RPD: theft by shoplifting, failure to appear
Rickard William Poole, 37, charges by FCPD: driving with a license suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, probation violation
Thomas Lee Allen, 30, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Stephen Wiley Hughes, 57, charges by FCPD: possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation
Ladon Shericko Ware, 37, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Cartereyus Markec Garrett, 24, charges by RPD: speeding, driving while license is suspended or revoked
Kyle Lee Amoroso, charges by RPD: fugitive from justice, speeding in a school zone
Jeremy Michael Branton, charges by FCPD: possession of low THC oil, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Jared Demario Pruitt, 34, charges by RPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of the hands free law, failure to appear
Riley Eugene Newell, 21, charges by FCSO: failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with requirements, provided false information
Donald Rulon Polk, Jr., 39, charges by RPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked, battery under the Family Violence Act
David Justin Rickman, 35, charges by RPD: DUI, stop sign violation
Ted Eugene James, 52, charges by FCSO: failure to appear, probation violation
Thursday, Feb. 17
Miguel Angel Martinez, 39, charges by FCPD: DUI
Michael Anthony Foster, 49, charges by FCPD: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr., charges by FCPD: theft by receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a felony
Joseph Matthew Wheeler, 23, charges by RPD: driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
Jessica Nichole Henderson, 28, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Friday, Feb. 18
Manuel Lewis Finley, 58, charges by RPD: criminal trespass, probation violation
Joessie Brooke Thacker, 27, charges by RPD: obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery under the Family Violence Act
Cory Guy Barnes, 27, charges by FCPD: possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects
Billy Joe Chambers II, 36, charges by FCPD: aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, theft by taking, contempt of superior court, battery under the Family Violence Act, failure to appear, probation violation
Amber Faith Baker, 37, charges by FCPD: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana
Mason Carlton Gladney, 30, charges by FCPD: obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery under the Family Violence Act
Perry Dewayne Morris, 51, charges by RPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, operation of an unregistered vehicle or without a current license plate.
Jennifer Sueann Townshend, 34, charges by RPD: possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Brijin Denise Hunter, 50, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Benjamin Edward Lively, 49, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Lorena Landa Polo, 40, charges by FCSO: battery under the Family Violence Act
Tyson Orel Henderson, 32, charges by RPD: driving without a license, improper tail light requirements
Saturday, Feb. 19
Karicka Merrill Culberson, 26, charges by RPD: battery
Cody Allen Teal, 31, charges by FCPD: fugitive from justice, probation violation
Latasha Latrice Smith-Davis, 41, charges by RPD: DUI, headlight requirement, failure to maintain lane
Emily Louise Fowler, 37, charges by FCPD: fleeing, obstruction, DUI, probation violation, improper tail light requirement, failure to maintain lane
Michael Jermain Hood Jr., charges by FCPD: hit and run, failure to maintain lane, DUI
Brian Maurice Price, 39, charges by RPD: driving while license is suspended or revoked
John Kevin Gazero, 54, charges by FCPD: battery, criminal trespass, probation violation
Bryson Mitchell Reese, 22, charges by FCPD: second degree burglary, theft by receiving stolen property
Kevin Darnez Wofford, 33, charges by RPD: theft by shoplifting
James Dwayne Bennett, 56, charges by FCPD: DUI, obstruction, driving a motor vehicle with without registration, fleeing, driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, operation of vehicle on approach of emergency vehicle, aggressive driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding, stop sign violation
Reynaldo Baltazar, 30, charges by RPD: hit and run, driving on a suspended or revoked license, DUI, open container violation
Jonathon Hunter Mullins, 18, charges by RPD: disorderly conduct
Johnathan Veach Dockray, 43, charges by RPD: loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, battery
Esteban Utuc-Tecum, 38, charges by CSPD: driving without a license, speeding.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Logan Blake Pitts, 25, charges by RPD: DUI, driving on a suspended or revoked license, speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices
Payton Saige Worthy, 24, charges by RPD: terroristic threats and acts, obstruction, interference with government property
Juan De Leon Ramirez, 43, charges by RPD: DUI, failure to obey traffic control devices
Samuel Keith Maynor, 29, charges by FCPD: simple battery under the Family Violence Act
Monday, Feb. 21
Derek Reynolds, 33, charges by FCPD: stalking
Colton Chey Hamilton-Blair, 24, charges by RPD: criminal trespass, battery under the Family Violence Act
Rodney Ernest Miller, 36, charges by CSPD: possession of marijuana, open container violation
Norman Gene Mittereder, 44, charges by CSPD: possession of marijuana, open container violation
David Khain Adams, 40, charges by RPD: theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass
Donald Ross Collins Jr., 69, charges by FCPD: DUI, simple battery against police officer, criminal trespass, obstruction of an officer, aggravated assault on a police officer
Kenneth Douglas Jarrell, 58, charges by FCSO: failure to appear
Amanda Anne Forsyth, 46, charges by FCPD: aggravated cruelty to animals
James Jeremy Forsyth, 48, charges by FCPD: aggravated cruelty to animals