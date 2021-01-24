Arresting agencies: FCSO — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, FCPD = Floyd County Police Dept., RPD = Rome Police Dept., CSPD = Cave Spring Police Dep., MDT = Metro Drug Task Force, GSP = Georgia State Patrol, GDCS = Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision, DNR = Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, BCCP = Berry College Campus Police.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Eramian, Elliott Francesco, 37, Silver Creek. Charges by FCSO: False imprisonment, cruelty to children, battery — FVA, criminal damage to property.
Duck, Pamela Katherine, 28, Silver Creek. Charge by FCSO: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Dotson, Thomas Richard Jr., 54, Calhoun. Charge by FCSO: Probation violation.
Robinson, Staci Marie, 27, Lindale. Charges by RPD: Theft by deception, identity fraud.
Watts, Vincent Lamar, 54, Cave Spring. Charges by CSPD: Disorderly conduct, probation violation.
Burk, Zachary Ralph, 33. Charge by FCPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
Shaw, Bobby Willie, 63, Cave Spring. Charge by CSPD: Criminal trespass.
Ingram, Michael Todd, 52. Charge by FCSO: Burglary.
Spurling, Jason Todd, 40. Charge by FCPD: Battery — FVA.
Ellis, Larry Joe, 47. Charge by RPD: Probation violation.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Brown, Derrick McKinnley Jr., 19. Charge by FCSO: Forgery.
Matissa, Deon Brown, 47. Charge by FCSO: Forgery.
Couey, Adam Ray, 41. Charges by RPD: Marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
White, Christopher Todd, 33, Lindale. Charges by FCPD: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, obstruction of an officer, battery.
Sudduth, James Kenneth, 68, Biloxi, Mississippi. Charges by FCSO: Probation violation (2).
Burge, Daniel Vonne, 31. Charge by FCSO: Failure to appear.
Smith, Brent Dwayne, 50. Charge by FCSO: Order to revoke bond.
Smith, Stephen Matthew, 35. Charges by FCSO: Failure to appear (2).
Harris, Shelton Tremaine, 37. Charge by GDCS: Probation violation.
Bodine, Julie Evelyn, 26, Coosa. Charge by FCSO: Court order.
Seidel, Cheryl Lynn, 38, Cumming. Charge by FCSO: Probation violation.
Wilson, Anthony Charles Odell, 19. Charges by FCPD: Possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, speeding.
Collett, Cary McOlan, 40, Dalton. Charges by FCSO: Probation violation (3).
Guice, Darion Elise, 26, Silver Creek. Charges by FCPD: Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Thorpe, Mya Renee, 19. Charge by RPD: Driving without license.
Hudgens, Allainah Oree, 18. Charges by FCSO: Reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Friday, Jan. 15
Barr, Victoria Elexis, 27. Charge by RPD: Criminal trespass.
Eleam, Pamela Elaine, 47. Charges by FCSO: Financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud.
Johnson, Alexieous Danya, 42. Charges by FCSO: Marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Coots, Terry Lynn, 59. Charges by FCSO: Battery — FVA, aggravated assault.
Brookshire, Felicia Michelle, 40. Charges by FCSO: Failure to appear, probation violation.
Woods, Zachary Andrew, 30, Silver Creek. Charge by FCSO: Probation violation.
Reynolds, Aaron Lee, 30, Lindale. Charges by FCSO: False imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, battery — FVA.
Floyd, Christopher Colton, 30, Adairsville. Charges by RPD: Failure to maintain lane, DUI — drugs, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Dover, Derek Andrew, 33. Charges by FCPD: Battery — FVA, simple battery — FVA.
Givens, April Dawn, 35, Cedar Bluff, Alabama. Charges by FCPD: Failure to maintain lane, DUI.
Townsend, Marcus Antawn, 30. Charge by FCSO: Court order.
Rodriguez-Guzman, Marco Antonio, 23, Cedartown. Charges by FCPD: DUI — drugs, failure to maintain lane.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Terry, John Edwin, 63. Charges by RPD: Reckless conduct, simple assault — FVA.
Windom, Nebriesha Keona, 23. Charge by FCSO: Court order.
Ware, Brandon Michael, 34. Charges by RPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, DUI.
Brasher, Anfernee Markell Daveonta, 24, Odenville, Alabama. Charges by FCPD: Following too closely, driving without insurance, hit and run.
Callahan, Isaac Gage, 30, Centre, Alabama. Charge by FCSO: Court order.
Hash, James Ray, 35. Charges by RPD: Operation of vehicle without valid decal on license plate, no insurance for motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ortiz, Samantha Denise, 37. Charge by RPD: Aggravated stalking.
Merino, Tanner Stephen, 28, Cartersville. Charge by FCSO: Court order.
Chambers, Billy Joe II, 35. Charge by FCSO: Forgery.
Mendez-Gonzalez Gilmar, 33, Cedartown. Charges by CSPD: Driving without insurance, driving without license.
Simmons, Brandy Faye, 35, Jonesboro. Charge by FCSO: Failure to appear.
Conkright, Cameron Linc, 30, Acworth. Charge by FCSO: Contempt of superior court.
Perez-Vicente, Mauricio, 46. Charge by RPD: Solicitation of sodomy under 18.
Dublin, Tasha Tanisha, 44. Charges by RPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false information to law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, improper tail light requirement.
Kindred, Jesse Clyde, 32. Charge by RPD: DUI.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Smith, Jacob Thomas, 23. Charges by FCPD: Burglary, loitering or prowling, theft by taking motor vehicle, criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking.
Watson, Tonya Gail, 49. Charges by FCPD: Possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Bailey, Michael Douglas, 24. Charge by FCSO: Court order.
Harding, Shainia Alexandria Walker, 25. Charges by RPD: Possession and use of drug related objects, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated assault.
Jackson, Stephanie Marie, 33. Charge by FCPD: Theft by taking.
Byford, Taylor Ann, 23. Charge by RPD: Fugitive from justice.
Norris, Bradley Elijah, 23, Silver Creek. Charge by FCSO: Failure to appear.
Googe, Carson Michael, 27. Charge by FCSO: Failure to appear.
Gonzalez, Candace Nicole, 36, Calhoun. Charge by FCPD: DUI.
Hernandez, Rigoberto Calmo, 22. Charges by FCSO: Burglary, theft by deception, theft by taking.
Zepher, Davina Michelle, 27, Cave Spring. Charges by CSPD: Improper headlights, driving without insurance, driving without license.
Monday, Jan. 18
Pickett, Jacob Dewayne, 18, Lindale. Charges by FCSO: Theft by taking — motor vehicle, criminal damage to property.
Domingo, Israel, 25. Charge by FCSO: Court order.
Ball, Cody Vann, 37. Charges by FCSO: Probation violation (2).
Lofton, Tyrone Jr., 38. Charge by FCSO: Failure to appear.
Downs, David Robert Jr., 47. Charge by FCSO: Theft by taking.
El-Amin, Faheem Tyreek, 24. Charges by RPD: Purchase or sale of marijuana (2), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, reckless conduct, possession of firearm during commission of a crime.
Pruitt, Kimberly Dawn, 46, Silver Creek. Charge by FCSO: Failure to appear.
Chastain, Zachary Daniel, 29. Charges by RPD: Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, DUI, open container violation, failure to obey traffic control devices.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Huggins, Dimitrius Lashaun, 39, Cedartown. Charge by RPD: Criminal trespass — ban.
Harrell, Jonathan Maurice, 30, Cedartown. Charges by FCPD: Obstruction of an officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude, marijuana possession, speeding.
Lee, Juliondra Louise, 17. Charges by FCPD: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, marijuana possession.
Weeks, Tyde Allen, 52. Charges by FCPD: Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Huggins, Dimitrius Lashaun, 39. Charges by RPD: Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Brock, Cory Trevor, 44. Charges by FCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (2), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale of methamphetamine.
Millsaps, James Isaac, 42, Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. Charge by FCPD: Criminal trespass.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Summers, Gilbert Lynn Jr., 19. Charges by RPD: Driving without license, headlight requirement.
Brooks, Andrew Lee, 28, White. Charges by RPD: Marijuana possession, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, open container violation.