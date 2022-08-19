An Armuchee man was arrested Thursday on felony rape and aggravated assault charges stemming from incidents which occurred between early 2019 and early 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michah Andrew Boone, 21, remained in jail without bond on the charges Friday. While not many details were immediately available Friday morning, the incidents are alleged to occur between November 2019 and May 2020. Boone is accused of forcing the woman into sexual intercourse as well as choking her.
Four teens charged with possession of controlled substance
Four Rome teens were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession Thursday On Maple Avenue at 15th Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christan Jacob Guillen, 19; Aniya Juanae Hunter, 18; Elisha Jahlia Whatley, 17; and Quiniy"Zha Zha'nae Neal, 17, are charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor drugs not being kept in original container after the items were found in a vehicle they were riding in. Hunter is also charged with driving without a seatbelt. All were held on $5,700 bond as of Friday morning.
Rome woman charged with meth possession
A Rome woman was charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop late Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tesla Rene Roaderick, 22, is charged with possession of meth and marijuana, as well as felony crossing guard lines with marijuana after a traffic stop late Thursday night on Old Rockmart Road. Roaderick is being held on $5,700 bond as of Friday morning.
West Rome woman charged with fraud
A West Rome woman was charged financial transaction fraud early Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tessa Cheyenne Hughes, 27, was charged with multiple counts of financial transaction card fraud for making withdrawals without the consent of the victim at a gas station on Dean Avenue in South Rome. Hughes is being held on $3,500 bond as of Friday morning.
Police: man charged with aggravated stalking
A Silver Creek man was charged with making contact with a person who had a restraining order against him Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Durand Jordan Jr, 49, is charged with aggravated stalking after violating a temporary restraining order at a home on Abrams in Silver Creek. He is being held without bond as of Friday early afternoon.
Silver Creek man charged with possession of hydrocodone
A Silver Creek man is charged with felony possession of hydrocodone and driving offenses after an incident on Maple Road in Lindale, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Preston Thompson, 56, was arrested on charges of possession of hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, as well as driving while disqualified and having prescription pills not in their original container. Records indicate he is not in the Floyd County Jail system as of Friday afternoon.