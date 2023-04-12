An Armuchee man was arrested Tuesday for an incident on Dugger Drive April 7 when he allegedly "grabbed the victim, who is his wife, by the throat in a choke hold in an attempt to strangle her," reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Walter Alfred Brookshire III, 26, is charged with felony aggravated assault for the attack, which "caused visible red marks to the victim's neck and throat." He was being held without bond as of Wednesday.
Rome man charged with debit card theft
A Rome man was arrested Tuesday night on Shorter Avenue for trespassing at a store he's been banned from, and was found in possession of someone else's financial transaction card during his arrest, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody Allan Powers, 34, is charged with felony financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor trespassing. He was being held without bond Wednesday.
East Rome woman accused of stalking
An East Rome woman was arrested late Tuesday night for violating a family violence protection order by being in contact with a person she was court ordered to stay away from, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tina Christine Potts, 51, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor failure to appear. She was being held without bond as of Wednesday.
Rome man charged in bus driver attack
A Rome man was arrested early Wednesday morning on Joe Louis Boulevard for an Oct 10, 2022, incident in which he is accused of punching a Rome Transit bus driver who was operating the bus on Riverbend Drive, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Franklin Wade, 52, is charged with misdemeanor battery. The bus driver was taken to receive medical attention for a possible concussion. Wade is being held on $1,300 bond as of Wednesday morning.
Dalton woman charged with making false statements
A Dalton woman was transferred to Floyd County Jail Tuesday to face charges of making false statements during an incident Oct. 18, 2022, on North Broad Street. She's accused of signing a false name on a traffic citation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keosha Janee Trotter, 26, is charged with felony forgery and felony making false statements in matters of government along with the misdemeanors driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. She was being held on $7,900 bond as of Wednesday.
West Rome man facing meth charge
A West Rome man was arrested Tuesday morning on Old Airport Road when he was found in possession of meth, reports state:
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scot Christopher Smith Jr., 36, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday.
Motorcycle reported stolen
Rome police were called to an address on East 16th Street on Monday morning in reference to a stolen motorcycle. The complainant informed police that his 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa 1300 was missing from inside a building.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The motorcycle was there Saturday, when he was last on the property. However, on Monday, the side door was unlocked and the bike was missing.
The victim then showed police a small hole in the building from a previous theft that had been repaired, and was now open again. He said a thief likely entered and found the motorcycle with the keys in the ignition. The victim believes the thief then opened a side door, rolled the bike out and drove away.