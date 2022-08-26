An Armuchee man is charged with multiple felonies, including at least five incidents of aggravated stalking, after threatening a woman with a pistol and sharing sexually explicit images of her to others, in defiance of a temporary restraining order against him, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In