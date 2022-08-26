An Armuchee man is charged with multiple felonies, including at least five incidents of aggravated stalking, after threatening a woman with a pistol and sharing sexually explicit images of her to others, in defiance of a temporary restraining order against him, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Donald Lecroy III, 26, is also charged with felony possession of a firearm and aggravated assault when he brandished a handgun, chambering a round and pointed it at her during a verbal altercation on Buttermilk Road in Cave Spring on August 8th. He also threw a rock at her head, missing, but damaging her vehicle.
Lecroy also harassed the victim at her house on multiple occasions, in one incident calling for her and banging on the door, in violation of the restraining order. He also approached the victim at a baseball game on May 5th of this year before also arriving at her house.
Lecroy was previously charged with felony criminal damage to property and two counts of felony cruelty to children in the third degree when he was allegedly battering a vehicle with two small children inside during an incident on June 26th, 2021.
He was also charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana upon his arrest on Wednesday in Cherokee County Alabama.