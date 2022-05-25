Armuchee High School graduates receive T.G. Harris scholarships totaling $40,000

Two graduates from Armuchee High School’s Class of 2022 receive financial assistance to attend college. Hayden Fields and Kristian Wooten were each awarded the T.G. Harris Scholarship during Senior Awards Night on May 19.
The scholarships were awarded on the basis of high school academic achievement, personal character, likelihood of collegiate success, financial need, and potential long-term individual contribution to the welfare of North Georgia communities. The T.G. Harris Scholarship will assist Fields and Wooten with room and board expenses that are not covered by other scholarship awards or grants.
Thomas G. Harris was a dedicated educator, coach and mentor at Armuchee High School whose disciplined commitment to excellence inspired students for over forty-one years. The Thomas G. Harris Scholarship Program was created in 2007 to honor him and continue his impact on Armuchee students into the future.
Since inception, the T.G. Harris Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to 43 students totaling $1 million dollars.
Hayden Fields, who is already a Certified Medical Assistant, plans to study Biology at Brenau University, which he will attend this fall. Driven to help others, Hayden aspires to be a Physician’s Assistant.
Reflecting upon the scholarship opportunity, Hayden said, “this scholarship is nothing short of a blessing. I would like to thank those who considered me and believed I was worthy of receiving such a generous offer. I won’t let it go to waste and will make use of the opportunities given to me.”
Kristian Wooten will attend Dalton State College in the fall, studying Elementary Education and Art. An aspiring educator, Kristian shared her gratitude regarding the scholarship and her future plans, “thank you for giving me this opportunity to expand my knowledge. This really means a lot to me as a future first generation college student. What I truly want is to be an encourager and inspiration to children that need that in their lives.”
Both recipients received their awards at Senior Awards Night surrounded by their Armuchee High School teachers, whose engagement and influence played an instrumental part in their educational success.