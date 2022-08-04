Team Roster|Armuchee Armuchee Football Roster Aug 4, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1 Chandler Desanto Sr.2 Grayson Perry Jr.3 Jackson Coonley Jr.4 Seth Hughes Soph.6 Lane Rampley Fr.7 Evan Hayes Soph.8 Blaine Ragland Soph.9 Jacob Seagraves Jr.10 Jonas Ross Fr.11 Jaiden Bunch Sr.12 Josh Evans Jr.13 Luke Lively Soph.15 Easton Jackson Jr.17 Connor Agan Jr.18 Hunter Garmany Soph.19 Luke Williams Sr.21 Matthew Hampson Jr.22 Colton Phillips Soph.23 Tyler Warren Fr.25 Hagen Terry Jr.26 Wyatt Hunton Fr.27 JK Freeman Soph.29 Devyn Davis Fr.32 Cael Henderson Jr.34 Kaden Buffington Soph.35 Hayden Phillips Soph.36 Tommy Daniel Soph.37 Cameron Johnson Soph.40 Blake Mathis Sr.41 Andre Neal Soph.42 Jakson Hightower Soph.44 Ryland Steen Jr.48 Landon McCollum Soph.50 Colin Bell Fr.51 Jordan Hawkins Fr.53 Damien Hopper Fr.54 Cason Wade Fr.55 CJ Collins Jr.56 Sam Woodard Jr.57 Onterion Jenkins Fr.58 Tristan Young Jr.59 Evan Buffington Soph.60 Alex Hitchcock Jr.61 Reymond Jenins Fr.62 Nathan Ledford Soph.63 Christian Cox Soph.64 Dawson Ploof Fr.65 Jordan Ware Fr.66 Tim Jenkins Fr.67 RJ Saint Louis Jr.68 Qutione Dennis Jr.71 Logan Hunton Jr.73 Josh Jones Fr.74 Sharpe Jones Jr.75 Cole Bishop Jr.77 Jaden Salmon Sr.78 Cameron Anthony Jr.79 Robert Jenkins Jr.80 James Roberts Soph.87 Caleb Fellows Soph.Managers: Jubilee Smith, Haliey Ploof, Isabel Morales, Isabelle Espy Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's Kidnapping of 12-year-old girl leads Alabama police to two decomposing bodies Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back