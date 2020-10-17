Armuchee at Mt. Zion

Final

Mt. Zion (6-0, 1-0 Region 6-A Public) 31

Armuchee Indians (2-3, 0-1 Region 6-A Public) 14

Next Indians game:

Opponent: B.E.S.T. Academy

Location: Armuchee High School

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

