Armuchee Football falls to Mt. Zion 31-14
Armuchee at Mt. Zion
Final
Mt. Zion (6-0, 1-0 Region 6-A Public) 31
Armuchee Indians (2-3, 0-1 Region 6-A Public) 14
Next Indians game:
Opponent: B.E.S.T. Academy
Location: Armuchee High School
Date: Friday, Oct. 23
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
