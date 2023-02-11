As is usually the case around this time of year, the Catoosa-Walker County area will be well-represented at the GHSA state wrestling tournament, which will be held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Centreplex in Macon.
Wrestlers representing Region 6-AAA competed in the Class AAA State B Sectional at Stephens County High School this past Saturday, while Heritage and the rest of the Region 7-AAAA tested themselves at the Class AAAA State A Sectional at The Westminster School in Atlanta.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class earned automatic berths in the state tournament.
Gordon Lee had the most individual sectional champions as three different Trojans won their weight classes at Stephens County.
Landon Brown took the 120-pound class. Brown had a bye in the first round, then recorded two straight pins before a 7-4 decision in the final. Layne Vaughn (157) won his first two matches by pin before 7-3 and 14-7 decisions to close it out, and Gabe Lowe (285) won his first two matches with pins. He had a 10-5 decision in the semifinals before a 4-2 overtime victory in the final.
Kaden Ellis (138) and Timy Duke (215) each finished fifth, while Mason Dougherty (165) and Josh Murtaugh (175) will be alternates for the state meet. Both Dougherty and Murtaugh finished seventh in their respective weight classes.
Ringgold had two individual champions. Pierce Pennington was the winner at 126. He opened with two pins and scored a 13-4 major decision in the semis before a pin in the final. Then at 144, Tristan Busch continued his unbeaten season. After a first-round bye, Busch scored two technical falls and a 9-4 decision in the final to improve to 53-0 on the season.
Jaxon Delgado (150) lost an 11-9 decision in the final. Zane Rohrer (106) and Chandler Craig (113) both placed third. Hudson Moss (132) and Travis Talley (285) were fourth, while Lathan Spencer (138) and Brent Lee Raby (190) each placed sixth. Nolan Rohrer will be an alternate at 120.
LaFayette’s Haygen Baker was the sectional champion at 138. Baker, who received in the bye in the first round, rolled to the title with three consecutive pins.
Also making the state field for the Ramblers was Avery Davis (106) and Jacob Brown (175) who both placed fourth, and the duo of Eli Hudson (126) and Levi Ledford (150), who were both fifth. Nicholas Cigalina (190) will be an alternate.
LFO claimed one champion as Gavin Summey won the 113-pound title. After an opening bye, Summey posted back-to-back major decisions of 14-0 and 14-3 before getting a pin in the final.
Joining him in Macon will be Brody Rizzo, who was the runner-up at 157, Nick Kapherr, who was fourth at 150, Keegan Kinsey who was fourth at 144, and Seth Mayberry who was sixth at 132. Kaiden Carter is an alternate at 138.
And for Ridgeland, Hunter Barber was the runner-up at 113. William Tredy finished third at 144 and Aiden Barber was fifth at 132, while Tyler Hansford (106) and Malachi Hutchinson (150) punched their tickets with sixth-place showings.
Heritage had six wrestlers qualify with top-six finishes. Tate Thomas (106) and Drew Dietz (138) both made the finals before losing close matches. Evan Wingrove, state runner-up last year at 160, suffered an overtime loss in the semifinals, but went on to take third at 175. Andrew Moore was fourth at 150, as was Skyler Grant at 165, while Victor Johnson was fifth at 144. Dax Akers will be an alternate at 190.