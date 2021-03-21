The LaFayette Ramblers traveled south to Floyd County last Monday for the Coosa Invitational at the Coosa County Club and ended up placing eighth overall with a 325. Class 6A Dalton won the tournament with Class 7A Milton finishing second.
Grant Langford set the pace for LaFayette with a 76, followed by Mason Thompson with an 80, Scott Smith with an 82 and Junior Barber with an 87. Jackson Brewster (103) and Isaac Lawrence (105) also played for the Ramblers.
Heritage, LaFayette boys battle in Dalton
The Dalton Catamounts took a two-shot lead over Creekview after the opening round of the Catamount Classic at The Farm in Dalton this past Thursday.
With the back nine flooded due to last Wednesday’s torrential rain, all golfers played the front nine twice, but cool temperatures and high winds made for an overall tough scoring day for the entire field. Mill Creek’s Alex Gray shot a 1-over par 73, the day’s lowest score.
Dalton finished the round at 309 with the Grizzlies firing a 311. Mill Creek (321) was third, two shots ahead of Harrison (324), while Heritage (326) is five strokes out of third place. Northwest (339), Calhoun (343), Coahulla Creek (352) and LaFayette (361) currently round out the standings.
Chandler Burns had a 79 for the Generals, followed by an 80 from Robert Allan Lyle, while Carter Bell’s 82 and Cain Stover’s 85 completed the team score. Samuel Johnson (86) and Declan Ryan (89) also teed it up for the Navy-and-Red.
Langford shot an 80 for the Ramblers and Brady Mullaly, seeing his first action of the season after finally being medically cleared from a wrist injury, had a solid 85. Thompson carded a 96 and Smith turned in a 100, while Barber (107) and Brewster (118) also played for LaFayette.
The second and final round of the event is scheduled for this Thursday at Field’s Ferry in Calhoun. Golfers are slated to tee off at 2 p.m.
Heritage, LaFayette boys tee off in Dahlonega
The Generals placed sixth and the Ramblers finished eighth in a tournament at the Achasta Golf Club on Saturday.
Heritage finished with a team score of 344, featuring an 81 from Burns, an 82 from Lyle, an 87 from Johnson and a 94 from Bell. Ryan also played for the Generals and shot a 97.
LaFayette (351) got a 76 from Langford as the sophomore finished seventh overall in the individual standings. The rest of the Rambler lineup included Thompson (87), Smith (89) and Mullaly (99). Barber (112) also teed it up for LaFayette.
Cambridge and Gainesville tied for the top spot at 301 with Cambridge winning the tiebreaker. Lambert (304), Mill Creek (317) and Riverwood (336) rounded out the top five.
Ringgold victorious at Windstone
The Tigers faced off with LFO on a water-logged day at Windstone this past Tuesday.
Christian Balistreri led all the Tigers and all scorers with a 43, while Alec Gentry paced the Warriors with a nine-hole score of 44.
In the girls’ match, Maclaine Donovan had a 45 for the Lady Tigers, followed by Elli Roy with a 50 and Alexis Bracket with a 57. Tea Wilson carded a 57 for the Lady Warriors.
Walton wins Lady Rambler Invitational
Class 7A Walton’s “A” team had four players with scores under 90 and ran away with the 2021 LaFayette Lady Rambler Invitational at the LaFayette Golf Course on Saturday.
Walton finished with a score of 238 to finish 30 shots clear of runner-up Calhoun (268). Dalton (274) was third and Walton’s “B” team (278) was fourth with Cartersville (286) completing the top five.
The rest of the standings included Hart County (292), Ringgold (302), Heritage (309), Coahulla Creek (343) and LaFayette (363).
The three lowest individual scores for each team comprised the team total. The team score for Walton “A” included a pair of 79’s and an 80. It was the Raiders’ lowest team score in a tournament in the past 15 years.
Donovan carded an 86 for Ringgold, while Roy shot a 93 and Bracket finished with a 123 to round out the Lady Tigers’ total.
For Heritage, Lauren Self led the way with a 93, followed by Maddie Hunt (106) and Kendall Harrell (110). Zoe Ha had a 114 for the Lady Generals and Keila Hall, playing as an individual, turned in a 135.
As for the host Lady Ramblers, Emma Moore set the pace with a 115, while the rest of the roster included Maggie Green (123), Hannah Kresser (125) and Jaylee Samples (133).
Gordon Lee’s Cora Mount, also playing as an individual, fired an 86.
Ella Manley was the day’s low medalist with a 76 for runner-up Calhoun, while Sara Burger of Northwest Whitfield made the All-Tournament Team with a 79.
“I tried to plan this tournament with some of the best teams in the area,” LaFayette girls’ head coach Josh James said. “We had schools from (Class) A public all the way to (Class) 7A represented today. It’s just a testament to this golf course and the level of play that we can bring up here, along with how big this tournament has gotten in the past few years.”