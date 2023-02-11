Rome Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building that led to the death of an Aragon man.
According to Rome Police:
Sam Franklin Jr, 56, of an Aragon address, was found shot outside of an apartment building at Park Homes on Reservoir Street after police were called to the area Feb. 4 around 7:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired.
Franklin was transported to Atrium Health Floyd where he was pronounced dead. His body was scheduled to be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
The incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the altercation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RPD Criminal Investigation Division or Investigator Kyle York at 706-238-5127 or kyork@romepolice.com.
Rockmart woman charged with possession of a stolen firearm
A Rockmart woman was arrested Saturday, Feb. 4, and charged with possession of a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on Lombardy Way in Rome, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33, is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and running a stop sign.
Cedartown man charged with meth
A Cedartown man was arrested late Wednesday, Feb. 8, on Shorter Avenue in Rome and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute after he was found with approximately eight grams of meth during a traffic stop, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Lee Asher, 44, is also charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor drug related objects. He is being held on $25,000 bond as of Friday morning.