An Aragon man was tasered after crashing a stolen four wheeler into a ditch during a police chase in the Armuchee area Saturday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mason Edward Todd, 27, is charged with felony theft by taking a 2020 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler worth $7,000, as well as multiple misdemeanor moving violations including fleeing police, running a stop sign, obstruction, DUI, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Todd is further charged with felony possession of fentanyl during an incident on Oct. 4, 2022, felony theft for shoplifting a $600 necklace on Feb. 22 at Diamond World on Martha Berry and felony theft by receiving of a 2022 Suzuki GSX 1300 Hayabusa motorcycle worth $18,599 sometime between April 10 and April 17. Todd was being held without bond as of Monday.
Shots fired into home on Harvey Street
Police found a bullet hole in a Harvey Street home around 1 a.m. Sunday and witnesses reported a person fired into the home from a black car.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Residents reported that six shots were fired, and police found one bullet hole in the right side of the front porch which went through the wall and into the living room wall. Police recovered two .40 caliber shell casings at the scene. There were no reported injuries.
North Rome man charged with cruelty to children
A North Rome man is accused of grabbing his 13-year-old daughter by the back of the neck and slamming her face into the kitchen stove during a January incident, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dawonn Ryan Scott, 39, is charged with felony cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery. He was being held on $12,500 bond as of Monday.
Shannon man arrested on meth charge
A Shannon man was arrested Sunday afternoon on Huffaker Road on a felony meth possession charge after being pulled over for driving a pickup without a license, registration or insurance, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jordan Ladell Carroll, 31, is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, driving on a suspended license, driving on suspended registration and driving without insurance. He remained in jail with a $7,500 bond as of Monday.
East Rome man faces motorcycle theft charge
An East Rome man was arrested on a motorcycle theft charge early Sunday morning on Fifth Avenue after fleeing police during a traffic stop, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carl Edgar McCleese, 26, is charged with felony theft by receiving for an incident April 14 when he allegedly stole a 2018 Yamaha YZ125 motorcycle worth approximately $6,499. He is also charged with misdemeanor DUI, fleeing police and obstruction. He was being held on $7,500 bond as of Monday.
Police: Atlanta man stole tractor, trailer
An Atlanta man was transferred to Floyd County Jail Friday to face charges for allegedly renting a Manitou tractor and trailer worth $27,402.42 on March 17 and failing to return it, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Savon O’Shae Freeman, 27, is charged with felony theft. He was being held without bond as of Monday.
South Rome woman accused of stalking
A South Rome woman is charged with violating conditions of her bond by contacting someone she court-ordered not to contact, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nickie Ann Robinson, 31, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor criminal trespass for damaging a person’s property when she ripped a door off the hinges and broke it in half. She was being held without bond as of Monday.
Silver Creek man charged with stalking
A Silver Creek man was arrested on Woodberry Drive late Friday on a felony aggravated stalking charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremiah Adam Costlow, 38, is charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement. He was being held without bond as of Monday.
Coin machine stolen from Garden Lakes laundromat
Rome police are investigating the theft of a coin machine from the Nelson Laundry on Garden Lakes Boulevard Sunday afternoon, reports state.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The machine itself is worth $2,500 and contained approximately $1,000 worth of coins. Officers noted that the machine looked well secured to the wall and would be very difficult to remove without keys.
