With 52 of our 67 counties calling Appalachia home, Pennsylvania is no stranger to the rich geography of the region filled with stunning mountain views, rivers and streams, and wildlife. It’s home to tremendous cultural and historical resources and 5.6 million Pennsylvanians who live, work, and play in our commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s Appalachian region also reflects the sense of economic resiliency that is evident in our efforts over the past 50 years to partner with the Appalachian Regional Commission to battle the impacts of poverty, unemployment, and low per capita income in many of our most vulnerable communities.

Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania wrote this column as part of a series on the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In