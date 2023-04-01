An award-winning Holocaust educator will speak about the history of anti-semitism at Berry College on Tuesday, March 28.
The seminar, which is open to the public, will be at 6 p.m. in McAllister Hall auditorium and will emphasize the dangers of prejudice and the importance of Holocaust education.
The speaker Brendan Murphy is a history teacher at the Marist School in Atlanta and has won the 2017 Anti-Defamation League Abe Goldstein Human Relations Award, the 2019 Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect Outstanding Educator Award, and the 2009 and 2016 Georgia Commission on the Holocaust Distinguished Educator of the Year.
“This is part of a campus-wide initiative intended to address the antisemitic actions that have been happening across northwest Georgia recently,” said Calli O’Neal, coordinator for the Berry Center for Integrity in Leadership, Office of Diversity & Inclusion, and International Experiences. “Berry recognized that the options were to simply send out a statement condemning those actions or we could do something about it.”
Murphy received his bachelor’s degree in education and history from the University of Notre Dame and his master’s degree in theology from Spring Hill College. He has taught at the Marist School since 1994, and has founded and directed Marist’s Holocaust education Bearing Witness Program since 2009.