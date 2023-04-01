Berry College

An award-winning Holocaust educator will speak about the history of anti-semitism at Berry College on Tuesday, March 28. 

The seminar, which is open to the public, will be at 6 p.m. in McAllister Hall auditorium and will emphasize the dangers of prejudice and the importance of Holocaust education.

