An inmate from the Lumpkin County Jail was brought to Rome Thursday night to face charges related to series of smash and grab burglaries in Floyd County in 2016.
More than 300 warrants have been issued for approximately 20 different suspects wanted in connection with incidents that stretched across North Georgia and into Tennessee.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Javon Stephens, Jr., 32, Stephens is charged with felonies for violation of the RICO Act, three counts of smash and grab burglary, and three counts of second degree non-residential burglary.
He is accused of participating is a smash and grab break-ins at the E-Z Stop Convenience store on the Rockmart Highway June 16, 2016, the Southern Pride Food mart on Martha Berry Highway September 3, 2016, Mr. C's convenience store on Martha Berry Highway September 14, 2016.
The RICO charges stem from allegations that Stephens was a part of a criminal street gang out of Atlanta that is accused of multiple burglaries in numerous counties across North Georgia.
While the case involves more than 50 jurisdictions, Rome District Attorney Leigh Patterson has taken the lead prosecutorial role
Woman alleged to have taken more than $350,000
A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Friday on multiple charges stemming from allegations that she took more than $350,000 from another person -- largely from the use of credit cards -- over a five-year period of time.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Nakita Lasha Jackson, 46, is charged with felony theft by taking, theft of services, four counts of theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud as well as a charge related to reports of currency transactions.
A warrant for Jackson's arrest alleges the crimes occurred between 2015 and 2020.
Woman arrested for dropping contraband for inmates
A South Georgia woman remained in jail without bond Friday, accused of dropping drugs and tobacco for Floyd County Prison inmates at the Rome Civic Center earlier this year, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Leigh Miranda Anderson, 30, of Nicholls, was brought to Rome from the Bacon County Jail to face charges of possession of items prohibited for possession by inmates, use of a communications facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anderson allegedly conspired with inmates to leave 121 grams of tobacco, 24 grams of marijuana and 7.8 grams of methamphetamine at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill Mach 7.
Task force agents arrest one following execution of search warrant
An East Rome woman faces several felony drug charges after Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers carried out a search at her home on Maple Avenue Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Natalie Rebecca Mobbs, 33 , is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, believed to be heroin, along with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
The search turned up the suspected heroin along with what officers called a "large" smoking device with methamphetamine in it.
Report: Police say suspect ran from arrest scene in handcuffs
Rome Police stopped to check a vehicle on East First Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man passed out at the wheel with the vehicle running and in gear, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Mark Harris, 32, was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police found wine bottles in the vehicle along with a small quantity of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.
Harris is charged with felony escape for his effort to flee from officers. He is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, drug related objects driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving under the influence, operation of an unregistered or vehicle without current license plate, failing to use due care involving a pedestrian and an open container violation.
Man arrested on drug and fugitive charges
A man fled Rome police after being detained on Turner McCall Boulevard Thursday morning and was later captured with a glass pipe and two bags of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Julius Price, 48, was arrested and had been asked to put his hands behind his back to be cuffed when he fled on foot in the area of 435 Turner McCall Blvd.
Price was captured quickly and is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and being a fugitive from justice after active felony warrant out of Cherokee County, Alabama was discovered by the officers He also faces two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug related objects.
Man arrest for possession of MDMA and marijuana
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday following a drug-related arrest on John Davenport Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Taylor Ramone Shropshire, 29, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana after police found a quantity of a synthetic substance similar to methamphetamine and marijuana.