A Rome man is charged with felony criminal attempt to commit child molestation in yet another internet sex case.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Ryan Allen, 34, was arrested Thursday night after Floyd County police allege that he made contact via a mobile app with a person he thought was under the age of 16. Allen is accused of describing sexual acts that he wanted to engage in and then drove to a location to meet the child.
Allen is also charged with felonies for obscene internet contact with a child and use of a computer to seduce a child to commit an illegal act.
Woman faces multiple felonies after scuffle with police
Rome police responding to a call at the Main High Apartment complex in North Rome got into a physical confrontation with a Rome woman after she had allegedly caused injuries to a small child, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Garylyn Lisa Sam, was arrested Thursday afternoon following an attack on a seven year old that left visible scratches and marks on the child’s neck.
When police arrived, Sam is alleged to have attempted to rip the shoulder mount microphone off of one officer and then fought with two others before she was finally subdued.
Sam is charged with felonies for first degree cruelty to children, two counts of obstruction of an officer, one count of interference with government property and a misdemeanor count of battery.
Teen with handgun charged with obstruction of police
Rome police were attempting to detain a local teenager Thursday when he reportedly tried to reach for a gun in his jacket, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Notorious Xzaveon Pitts, 17, was being taken into custody by an officer on Dellvue Place on Thursday afternoon when Pitts allegedly refused to put an arm behind his back to be cuffed. The officer said it appeared as if Pitts was attempting to grab the gun with his left arm when it dropped to the ground.
Pitts is charged with felony obstruction of a peace officer and misdemeanors for being an underage person in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a license and simple assault.
