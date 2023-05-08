The Oakland Athletics will be packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect baseball’s fandom far beyond those two cities.

MLB is now a significant step closer to expansion, which will bring two more long-overdue franchises into the big leagues while also necessitating the creation of eight new minor-league teams around the country.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In