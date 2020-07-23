Another death in Gordon County attributed to COVID-19 was reported in the Department of Public Health's daily 3 p.m. report on Tuesday, marking the second new local death from the virus in the past week after another death was reported on Friday, July 17.
As of Thursday at 3 p.m., Gordon's totals included 749 confirmed cases with 51 hospitalizations and 20 deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Gordon has added 369 new cases just in the month of July, nearly matching the total through June 30 of 380 cases. Seven new hospitalizations and two news deaths have occurred this month.
Cases are assigned to the county of the patient’s residence, not necessarily where the test or treatment was performed.
Statewide, new confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been on the rise. The DPH report Thursday showed a total of 156,588 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 16,353 hospitalizations and 3,360 deaths.
Those numbers represent an increase of 75,297 new cases, 5,302 new hospitalizations and 555 new deaths across Georgia so far in July.
Nationwide, cases are at nearly 4 million, while the worldwide tally has now topped 15 million.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.