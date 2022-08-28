Week 2 is in the books and teams are starting to learn a little more about themselves as we inch closer to the start of region play.
Ringgold, Ridgeland and Gordon Lee will have tough assignments this week as they try to break through for their first wins of the season, but perhaps the biggest game will be in Boynton as LFO is set to travel to Heritage for another Catoosa County showdown.
Here’s a look at the games coming for Friday, starting with the aforementioned Battle of Battlefield Parkway.
LFO AT HERITAGE
The biggest matchup on the docket this week is the second of three games this season pitting teams in Catoosa County against each other. Heritage took the first round with a win at Ringgold a couple of weeks ago and now they’ll get a chance to win the de facto Catoosa County Championship with a win over the Warriors at Jeff Sims Field.
The Generals (2-0) followed up the 31-17 victory at Ringgold with a 24-9 win over a good East Hamilton squad this past Friday night on the road, while the Warriors (1-1) are flying high following their first victory for new head coach Mac Bryan, a 13-7 overtime thriller at Murray County last week.
Both teams will put the ball in the air, but expect Heritage to try and grind out yards on the ground. The Generals showed balance on offense against Ringgold, but stayed primarily with the running game last week with Paxton McCrary earning his first career 200-yard rushing game against the Hurricanes from Ooltewah.
Meanwhile, it will be up the Generals’ front line on defense to get backfield pressure and disrupt LFO’s timing in the passing game. The Red-and-White are going to air it out, maybe as much the Generals will see all season long, and if the Warriors get in a rhythm, a lot of points could be scored before the night is through.
LFO won four of the first six games in the all-time series, but haven’t beaten Heritage since a 27-21 victory in 2013. It would be a signature victory indeed for Bryan and his squad going into a bye week before the start of 6-AAA play. However, the Generals are 8-0 against the Warriors under head coach E.K. Slaughter and a senior-heavy Heritage squad certainly doesn’t want to be the team to see that streak snapped.
Last year, the game had to be postponed from its original date due to COVID issues. However, it didn’t seem to bother the Generals as they posted a 31-0 victory in a game that was delayed by weather for over an hour midway through the first quarter.
RINGGOLD AT NORTHWEST
A Ringgold defense dealing with a bit of youth early on in the season will have its hands full this week as the Tigers make the short drive to Tunnel Hill to face quarterback Owen Brooker and the Northwest Whitfield Bruins.
Ringgold showed plenty of fire and potential in their 31-17 Opening Night loss to Heritage two weeks ago. But one of the differences was a pair of long TD passes that the Tigers surrendered and a quick-strike, big-play passing attack is what they’ll encounter in the Den on Friday.
Northwest — somewhat surprisingly — had tremendous balance on offense in a 46-17 win at Pepperell two weeks ago as they ran for 263 yards and threw for 262. This past Friday, against rival Coahulla Creek, Brooker threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns, while adding the game-winning score with his legs with less than a minute left in a 35-31 barnburner of a win.
The senior signal-caller had three TD passes and 175 yards in the air against Pepperell on an efficient 16 of 19 night, while also running for two scores. Brooker is closing in on 10,000 all-purpose yards and 100 career touchdowns as a Bruin.
Northwest’s defense allowed 120 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to Pepperell standout D.J. Rogers, while also forcing three turnovers with two fumble recoveries and an interception. They also gave up 270 yards and three TD passes from Colts’ QB Kace Kinnamon this past week, so the Ringgold offense will have to take advantage of every opportunity in what could be a high-scoring contest.
The Bruins hold a 23-8 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to the opening of Northwest Whitfield High in 1975. The Bruins have won the last three meetings, including the most recent one in 2017 (a 48-29 triumph). Ringgold last beat Northwest in 2014 by a score of 21-11.
GORDON LEE AT SOUTHEAST
Another series that began in 1975 will see its 16th version Friday at Raider Field when the Trojans (0-2), fresh off a tough 17-14 last-second loss to Armuchee, face a Southeast team that they have completely dominated in their most two recent meetings.
Gordon Lee leads the all-time series, 9-6, and with a couple of exceptions, the games have generally been close. Southeast’s last victory over the Navy-and-White was a 24-6 win in 2005.
But following a 15-year hiatus, the series was renewed in 2020 and the Trojans have flexed their muscles in a big, big way against the Raiders.
They beat Southeast 48-0 in 2020, outgaining the Raiders in total yards, 426-107. Gordon Lee had 418 of those yards on the ground. Then, last season, a 29-0 victory in which the Trojans limited Southeast to 23 yards, all rushing. Gordon Lee gained 360 yards with 287 of those coming via the run.
However, this won’t be the same Southeast team that Gordon Lee has rolled through the past two seasons.
The Raiders opened the year with a confidence-boosting 14-7 win over Coosa for their first Opening Night win in five years. Southeast shutout the Eagles in the second half, getting a third quarter TD to break a 7-7 halftime tie, while the defense recovered two fumbles and picked off a pass to help secure the win.
Then, this past week, they faced Gordon Central and scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away for a 34-21 victory and a 2-0 start for the first time since 2017.
This will be the first road game of the year for Gordon Lee.
NORTH MURRAY AT RIDGELAND
The Panthers (0-1) showed heart and effort for four quarters on the road against a solid North Cobb Christian squad in a 20-7 loss last Friday night and even more of that will be needed this time around as the Black-and-White will brace for a high-scoring Mountaineers team and perhaps the best quarterback they will see all season long.
Senior signal-caller Seth Griffin had himself a game last Friday against Pickens, reportedly accounting for more than 600 yards of offense (over 400 passing and more than 200 rushing) and eight touchdowns in a 54-50 shootout win that saw them trail 50-40 after three quarters. Griffin ran for four of the scores.
In their first game of the season, the Mountaineers (1-1) gave up over 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns to Dalton’s Tyson Greenway in a 49-27 loss.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.
LaFayette (1-1) is off this week and will resume its schedule next Friday night at home against Sonoraville.