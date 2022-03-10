Five years ago, Georgia Highlands College created the Highlands Writers Conference to bring acclaimed writers together to engage and connect with the northwest Georgia community. What started as a conference with more locally recognized talent has now elevated to include nationally recognized writers, too.
Interim Dean for School of Humanities Jessica Lindberg stated that the continued support of the community is what makes the conference possible and is the major contributing factor for continuing to elevate the conference to include more and more writing styles, well-known guests, and an expanding event schedule.
The upcoming March 12 event features filmmakers, poets and fiction writers leading workshops through the day at GHC’s Cartersville location, starting at 9AM.
In the Highlands Writers Conference first few years, Command Sergeant Major Eric L. Haney, a writer and producer from Lindale, and Georgia Author of the Year recipient Raymond L. Atkins, of Rome, led discussions and presentations and publishing panels.
For the event’s fifth year, veteran journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hank Klibanoff joins as the featured speaker alongside U.S. Fulbright Scholar Ambassador and author of five books Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor; highly awarded film producer and screenwriter Joshua Russell; award-winning novelist, professor, and activist Daniel Black; and director of the Master of Fine Arts program at Reinhardt University William Walsh.
This year’s publishing panel includes award-winning author of novels, comic books, short stories, screenplays, and more Bobby Nash; Bram Stoker Award-nominated author of over 50 books Jeff Strand; and author, publisher, and podcaster John G. Hartness.
The event is free for all GHC students and will take place at GHC’s Cartersville location. Anyone can register to attend select workshops virtually for free. Additionally, the event is open to the public with a registration fee of $25, which includes lunch. Minors should be accompanied by a guardian.