Abraham Ancer of Mexico hit a terrific approach and sank a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Ancer, 30, defeated Sam Burns and Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan to cap off a wild day at TPC Southwind.
The trio played the par-4 18th hole twice during the playoff, and all three made par the first time around. On the second go-round, Ancer was 145 yards away from the pin and rolled his ball to about six feet.
Burns went next and stuck his ball just inside Ancer’s. But after Matsuyama missed a long birdie try and Ancer converted his, Burns’ birdie putt lipped out nearly 180 degrees back at him.
Ancer’s first career PGA Tour win was a long time coming. The No. 23 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, Ancer has four second-place finishes to his name, including one in May at the Wells Fargo Championship.
At 16-under 264, the trio went to a playoff together following the collapses of 54-hole leader Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Australia’s Cameron Smith.