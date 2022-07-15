After three months of respite, Gordon County has seen a new death due to COVID-19.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 79 new COVID-19 cases and one death. Across Georgia, 18,759 new cases and 87 deaths were reported.
That singular death was the first reported death in the county since May 4.
Most holiday weekends have resulted in a spike in cases — and this 4th of July was no exception, with last week (July 6 through 13) well above the previous week’s case counts across Georgia and at home.
Gordon County’s Community Level remained Medium over the past week. As with previous weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
That Community Level has remained at Medium because of the number of new hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients per week, which has risen yet again to 18.4 per 100,000 in population. If that number further increases and reaches 20.0, the county will automatically move to a High Community Level. The county would also move to that High level if new cases increase to 200 per 100,000 in population.
An unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has arisen: an increase in cases of antibiotic- and antimicrobial-resistant infections. There was a 15% increase in resistant infections that started during hospitalizations from 2019 to 2020. Those analyzed in a new CDC report include:
- carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter♦ — 78% increase in infections,
♦ multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa♦ — 32% increase in infections,
♦ vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus♦ (VRE) — 14% increase in infections, and
♦ methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
Also in the rise were the antifungal-resistant Candida auris (60% increase) and the Candida species as a whole (26%, excluding Candida auris). These antimicrobial-resistant infections had fallen by 27% between the years of 2012 and 2017, linking this increase to the pandemic.
The CDC pointed the finger at hospital staffing and PPE supply shortages, as well as long patient stays and more frequent uses of devices like ventilators and catheters. Within the first year of the COVID pandemic, 29,400 died from antimicrobial-resistant infections linked to healthcare, with 40% having gotten that infection from hospitals.
The future of antimicrobial-resistant infections may also be bleaker for the pandemic: antibiotics were prescribed far more frequently than often needed during the early stages of the pandemic, where COVID was often mistaken for simple pneumonia. From March to October 2020, nearly 80% of patients hospitalized with COVID got an antibiotic. More antibiotics mean more antibiotic-resistant bacteria; the antibiotics kill off non-resistant bacteria, leaving those that are resistant to multiply.
“This setback can and must be temporary. The COVID-19 pandemic has unmistakably shown us that antimicrobial resistance will not stop if we let down our guard; there is no time to waste,” said Michael Craig, MPP, Director of CDC’s Antibiotic Resistance Coordination & Strategy Unit. “The best way to avert a pandemic caused by an antimicrobial-resistant pathogen is to identify gaps and invest in prevention to keep our nation safe.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order 12 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.