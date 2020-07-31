Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon and his staff are doing a lot of on-the-job training this summer.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are new rules and regulations every team across the country has to deal with, and that has made it harder for programs to start to prepare for what most people hopes is a 2020 season. Bohannon said he has been straightforward with everyone involved, with hopes of keeping everyone safe and healthy.
“I told our kids, ‘Listen, guys. We’re getting ready to play,’” Bohannon said earlier this week during the Big South Conference’s virtual media day. “’Don’t worry about anything else. Just get ready to play. The precautions and everything else we’ve talked about, they are there.’”
To that extent, Bohannon said communication has been key. He said the coaches talked with the upperclassmen and the parents of the incoming freshmen who have not been in the program previously. In those conversations, Bohannon said the coaches did their best to explain everything that has been done, adding that there is an open line of communication if there are questions or concerns.
Bohannon, though, said information changes daily, and they are truly working in a day-by-day situation.
“There’s no playbook for this,” he said.
Kennesaw State has done everything by the playbook since the program was founded just seven years ago.
Bohannon and his staff have built the program into a perennial winner, and the Owls this past week were voted as the overwhelming favorite to win the Big South for the third time in four years. Kennesaw State is coming off a season in which it went 11-3 and advanced to the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The Owls were one of the few programs that actually got in some spring practice before the world came to a halt because of the coronavirus.
“We were going into our ninth practice,” Bohannon said. “We were getting ready to practice and it got called off.
“Practice got called off at 1:30 p.m., we had a team meeting at 2:30 p.m. and everyone was going home at 3:30 p.m. It was the wildest thing ever. As a staff, we met on Monday and we spent all day trying to get ourselves virtually ready to navigate because we didn’t know how long this was going to go.”
Bohannon said he and the staff did not reconvene in the Owls’ football offices until the middle of June. During the time away, Bohannon said there were numerous Zoom meetings, and while some football objectives did get accomplished, most of the meetings were used to make sure the players and coaches were safe.
“The Zoom meetings were some football, but it was more welfare checks than anything,” he said. “You have guys spread out everywhere, seeing how they are doing what’s going on with them. It gave us a chance to slow down a little bit, and I think our team was able to come together and get to know each other better in some ways than maybe we would have prior to this.”
Players began returning to campus for voluntary workouts at the beginning of July. Last week, the team began walkthroughs, and Bohannon said the players and coaches are excited to get back to football, but holding a practice is completely different than it used to be.
“We’ve been virtually meeting, and I think we’ll be virtually meeting for the time being,” Bohannon said. “During walkthroughs, you wear a mask. Everything we do now is different. Usually, everybody will come to the field and they’ll all be there putting their cleats on. We can’t do that anymore. Everybody has to bring their own water. We have staging areas. Each position group has a staging area. We leave the field staggered, we enter the field staggered. We have more drills set up know than we probably ever have to eliminate anybody just standing around on the sideline.”
While Bohannon and his staff are trying to do everything in their power to make football as safe as possible, he knows much of it is out of his hands.
Of Kennesaw State’s original 11-game schedule, four games — including three at home — have already been canceled. Six FCS conferences — the Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League, Mid-Eastern Athlete Conference, Patriot League, Southwest Athletic Conference and Northeast Conference — have canceled fall sports, while Big South members Monmouth and Hampton announced they would not play this fall, leaving the conference with only five teams.
More conferences would likely drop out if the NCAA votes to postpone or cancel the fall sports championships, with a vote expected Tuesday. It is all part of trying to play football during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I told our staff, ‘You guys on defense better learn how to coach every position. You guys on offense better learn how to coach every position, because you don’t know when something’s going to happen, and I may not be able to coach for two weeks,’” Bohannon said. “In the same breath, you better get every kid out there ready to play, because you don’t know what’s going to happen and when, so we have to go coach them all just because of the circumstances we are in.”
Bohannon is hopeful there will be a season, but he knows everything is fluid. However, he said there may be a positive that comes out of everything that has happened.
“I think, in life, you take things for granted sometimes, and when you lose things you love, you appreciate them a lot more,” Bohannnon said. “The ability to just show up and have a meeting with a group of individuals is hard to do right now. Going out and practicing, it’s hard to do right now, so these things we love to do, going out and playing football, interacting with kids, communicating and doing those things, which is what I love about it. When you lose that, I think you appreciate it more, and I think it makes you more hungry for the opportunities you do have.”