A Floyd Medical Center ambulance was involved in a two vehicle wreck on Shorter Avenue Saturday evening.
According to Floyd County E-911, the incident snarled traffic on Shorter Avenue between Burnett Ferry Road and N. Elm Street until being cleared just before 8 p.m.
The condition of the driver of the sedan involved was unknown at the time of print.
The occupants of the ambulance were being evaluated at the Floyd Medical emergency room late Saturday, according to Dan Bevels, Floyd Medical Center public relations manager.
Report: Silver Creek man threatened to shoot someone
A Silver Creek man is accused of threatening to shoot someone Friday at about 6:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Rockmart Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joey Erin Bates, 42, was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after making the complainant fear for his life.
Bates was released on bond as of Saturday evening.
Rome man facing felony drug, battery charges
A Rome man who had a warrant for a parole violation is now facing drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth Anthony Davenport, 42, was found with meth and a syringe, and charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects upon his arrest Friday at about 10 p.m. at the corner of Manco Drive and Park Avenue in Lindale.
Davenport also was charged with misdemeanor battery after someone he was with was allegedly found with visible marks on his or her face. He was being held without bond Saturday evening.