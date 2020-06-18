Alleo Health System unveils Memorable Journey, which will provide support and care for any Alzheimer’s or dementia patient, regardless of primary diagnosis.
“At Alleo Health System, we have developed an approach to Alzheimer’s or dementia care that is both patient and family centered,” says Dr. Greg Phelps, Chief Medical Officer for Alleo Health System. “This program has the whole person in mind, so our care is both individualized and evidence based.”
The Memorable Journey program offers solutions to some of the most distressing issues in caring for an Alzheimer’s or dementia patient. The comfort kit that is distributed by Hospice of Chattanooga and Good Shepherd Hospice to patients eligible for this program include items like specialized feeding tools, sensory interventions and caregiver support items.
“We hope that the tools in the Memorable Journey Comfort Kit will help caregivers to provide optimal care to the patient populations or a loved one through their hospice and end of life journey,” says Dr. Phelps. “We know that caring for dementia patients is one of the largest challenges a family can face and these patients can be a medical, emotional and spiritual challenge.”
In addition to the Memorable Journey care kits, Alleo Health system also provides staff trained to communicate effectively with and care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.
“We’re proud to offer personalized, individualized care to really get to know patients and their families while providing caregiver and family assistance,” said Tracy Wood, president and CEO of Hospice of Chattanooga. “The Memorable Journey program’s goal is to reduce anxiety and agitation for our patients, while also giving comfort to our families and facility partners.”
For more information call 423-892-1533 or visit hospiceofchattanooga.org/memorable-journey.
About Alleo Health System
Founded in 1980 originally as Hospice of Chattanooga, Alleo Health System offers a variety of family-focused services that seek to meet the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients during their end-of-life journey, and to support their loved ones through the process and beyond. Chattanooga’s first and longest-running hospice organization also offers palliative care services for the chronically ill and special programs for children facing life-limiting illnesses. Hospice of Chattanooga serves patients and families in Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. More information is available at www.hospiceofchattanooga.org or by calling (423) 892-1533.