GORDON LEE TROJANS vs.
Dade County: 36-21-1
LFO: 20-22-3
LaFayette: 19-16-2
Gordon Central: 1-0
Southeast Whitfield: 8-6
Bowdon: 5-27-1
Mt. Zion-Carroll: 13-6
B.E.S.T. Academy: 1-0
Armuchee: 23-20-1
Trion: 22-63-1
LAFAYETTE RAMBLERS vs.
Model: 10-5
Gordon Lee: 16-19-2
LFO: 16-20
Murray County: 15-11-1
Adairsville: 2-7
Ringgold: 32-19-2
Coahulla Creek: 1-0
Sonoraville: 1-2
Rockmart: 15-17-1
North Murray: 0-1
RIDGELAND PANTHERS vs.
East Forsyth: 0-0
Dalton: 3-20
Ringgold: 14-10
Calhoun: 1-7
Cass: 0-1
Heritage: 12-1
Pickens: 4-5
Cedartown: 6-7
Northwest Whitfield: 6-15
Central-Carroll: 0-2
(Source: ghsfha.org)