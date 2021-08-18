GORDON LEE TROJANS vs.

Dade County: 36-21-1

LFO: 20-22-3

LaFayette: 19-16-2

Gordon Central: 1-0

Southeast Whitfield: 8-6

Bowdon: 5-27-1

Mt. Zion-Carroll: 13-6

B.E.S.T. Academy: 1-0

Armuchee: 23-20-1

Trion: 22-63-1

LAFAYETTE RAMBLERS vs.

Model: 10-5

Gordon Lee: 16-19-2

LFO: 16-20

Murray County: 15-11-1

Adairsville: 2-7

Ringgold: 32-19-2

Coahulla Creek: 1-0

Sonoraville: 1-2

Rockmart: 15-17-1

North Murray: 0-1

RIDGELAND PANTHERS vs.

East Forsyth: 0-0

Dalton: 3-20

Ringgold: 14-10

Calhoun: 1-7

Cass: 0-1

Heritage: 12-1

Pickens: 4-5

Cedartown: 6-7

Northwest Whitfield: 6-15

Central-Carroll: 0-2

(Source: ghsfha.org)

