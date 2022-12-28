Judge Harold Murphy

Editor's Note

As a reporter at the Rome News-Tribune, I covered Judge Murphy's courtroom for over a decade and was always impressed as an observer by the wisdom and respect with which he treated every single individual in his courtroom. The care he took with each case, and the good humor he displayed in each proceeding, was inspiring. 

- John Bailey

Wisdom, fairness, intelligence and knowledge are all marks of a great jurist. Judge Harold Murphy possessed each of those facets and they were tied together with a wry and engaging sense of humor.

Judge Murphy passed away early Wednesday, leaving behind a judicial legacy over four decades long.

