Alabama man charged with felony aggravated sexual battery

An Alabama man is charged with felony aggravated sexual battery and child molestation after he turned himself in for a warrant involving incidents between 2013 and 2017.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Dudley Lynn Kerr, 56, of Centre, AL, was held without bond Tuesday.

Rome woman accused of neglecting animal

A Rome woman was arrested at her Tower Road residence on a felony aggravated cruelty to animals warrant on Monday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Janey Shari Phillips, 40, deprived the dog of proper feeding and veterinary care, leaving the animal emaciated and infected with heartworm disease and hookworms.

She was held on bond pending a court hearing on Tuesday.

Rome man accused of choking woman

A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly choked a woman to the point of her losing consciousness.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jermany Dyrell Raymone Payne, 36, did this in front of two children.

He is additionally charged with two counts of third degree cruelty to children and battery. He was held without bond Tuesday.

Report: Rome man charged at father with baseball bat

A Rome man was arrested at Etowah Terrace apartments on Monday after he reportedly charged at his father with a metal baseball bat.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Rashaad Kente Russell, 27, did this in front of several people. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was held on a $7,900 bond Tuesday.