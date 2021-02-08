After more than 3½ years, the Georgia Department of Transportation says its widening project along Alabama Highway (Ga. 151) is closing in on the final stages of completion.
Work on the project initially began in July 2017 with a projected completion date of December 2020. However, in February 2020, officials with GDOT announced that the construction timeline would be pushed back 10 months to Sept. 16, 2021.
As of the first of 2021, officials stated that the September completion date is still on track.
“The project is still on track to be completed on time and at the current dollar amount,” said Joe Schulman, GDOT’s District 6 communications officer. “We are on schedule to meet this date. However, this could change, depending on the weather.”
In addition to the change in completion date, the cost of the project also increased last year.
Initially, the project was bid out to Marietta, Ga.-based C.W. Matthews Construction in the spring of 2017 at a cost of $34,596,916.
“There were changes made to the construction,” Schulman said. “As a result, the new contract amount is $36,141,548.60.”
When first announced, the project’s described goal was to provide local and through traffic along Ga. 151 with a roadway that would adequately serve current and future travel demands and provide the public with a safer driving environment.
The Ga. 151 improvements are part of the Chattanooga Urban Area Transportation Study and involve the multi-laning of this primarily north-south corridor in Ringgold.
The project also provides for future expansion of I-75 with a longer bridge and relocated ramps.
As for the upcoming work between now and September, Schulman says there’s still some bridge work to finish, as well as paving and curb and cutter work.
“Bridge 1 over I-75 for the SR 151 northbound lanes is not complete,” Schulman said. “The south end of the project between Holcomb Road and I-75 has asphalt paving and the concrete median remaining. The north end of the project between I-75 and US 41/SR 3 has curb and gutter and asphalt paving remaining.”
Although some businesses and construction jobs have experienced setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schulman said there hasn’t been much of an impact to the project in that regard.
“There has been minimal impact due to COVID,” Schulman said.
With paving and other work still to be finalized, Schulman says that public should be prepared for some minor lane shifts.
“There will be traffic shifts throughout the project on SR 151 to complete the remaining asphalt and concrete work,” Schulman said. “Traffic will be shifted to allow the completion of these items.”