Moving forward with a series of Black History Month events, Anna K. Davie Elementary presented a program that included more than 40 students.
The theme at the Tuesday night event was to remember the past and honor the present. Students dressed up as black history icons like Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks, and even the namesake of their school, Anna K. Davie.
Administrative officials gave credit to Carla Freeman, a third grade teacher at AKD, for putting together the event. She said she spent quite some time making sure everything would be up to par.
“I feel it was awesome. The kids were really excited, and they were motivated,” she said. “They were so excited to talk about who they were, and they were so excited to know that they are the future.”
Between the dance performances, poetry readings, and portrayals of black history icons, parents couldn’t stop smiling at their kids who performed in the program. Some of the parents had graduated from Anna K. Davie and said the program brought back memories for them.
Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars turned up to show support to the students. He said programs like this are important for kids to know where they’re headed.
“I think (it’s important) to know the history of the past so we can look to the future and make things better every day,” he said.
Along with the big program in the gym, parents, students, and teachers had a “taste of Anna K. Davie” in the cafeteria. This segment featured an art festival and soul food tasting, which Principal Felisha Jackson said was a vision she had back when she was a teacher.
“The festival and food tasting has been something that has traveled with me over the years as an educator,” Jackson said. “I felt this could be done through a celebration of culture and heritage through the arts to showcase and celebrate black excellence as we bring an awareness to all about Black History Month.”
Anna K. Davie Elementary has one of the highest populations of black students in the Rome City School district, which is just one of the reasons why teachers emphasize Black History Month at the school.
Assistant Principal Lorraine Reeves said that, no matter who you are, it’s important to remember black history is American history.
“Based on the students’ background, their parents may not emphasize it, so it’s up to the school to educate the kids,” she said. “We really emphasize that no matter what color you are, you can wear authentic African gear, because it’s all about us. Black history is American history.”