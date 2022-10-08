Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia is one of the world’s busiest airports.

 Facebook/ Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport/TownNews.com Content Exchange

Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded.

The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according to a report released Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

