What else can be said about LaFayette’s Aidan Hadaway that hasn’t already been said?
The 6-foot-8 future Ohio University Bobcat was tabbed as one of the top players in the state coming into his senior season and spent the better part of the next four months doing nothing but proving that that’s exactly who he was.
From his own school record-breaking 48-point, season-opening performance against Ridgeland to a monster 43-point, 18-rebound night in a road victory over state-ranked LFO, to some late-game clutch scoring in a playoff win over Oconee County, Hadaway dominated all season long to the tune of 28.4 points and 13.7 rebounds a night, helping the Orange-and-Black to another region crown and a 25-1 record.
The list of his postseason accolades continued to grow all throughout the month of March: Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club Player of the Year, Region Player of the Year (for the third time), Best Scorer, Best Rebounder, first team All-State, Class AAA Player of the Year and All-Georgia by SandysSpiel.com, and All-State and the Class AAA North Player of the Year by the GACA.
And today, one more honor as Hadaway becomes the Walker County Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year for a third straight season, cementing a legacy that will likely stand forever in the history of LaFayette Rambler basketball.