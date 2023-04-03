Palm Sunday 2023

The palms are ready to be blessed at St. Mary's Catholic Church as Holy Week begins. The Community Holy Week observance is Monday through Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Rome. 

 John Druckenmiller

Monday-Wednesday

Community Holy Week observance is Monday through Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Rome, following by a light lunch.  The schedule:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In