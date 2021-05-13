AdventHealth has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Redmond Regional Medical Center from HCA Healthcare.
The $635 million agreement includes the 230-bed facility as well as the hospital’s related businesses, physician clinic operations, outpatient services and all issued and outstanding equity interests.
The transaction is anticipated to be complete by Aug. 31, pending regulatory approval. At this point it's unclear what regulatory approvals the sale will require.
In the meantime, AdventHealth and HCA Healthcare are working on the transition period, Redmond Regional Medical Center CEO John Quinlivan said.
He also said he expects that the hospital system's current relationship with Harbin Clinic will remain the same. The Rome-based physicians group has 140 doctors specializing in 35 different medical specialties.
"We've emphasized to our staff that operationally nothing changes," Quinlivan said. "I know Advent knows how important Harbin is, just like HCA and Redmond does. We're excited about this, we think this is going to be positive for this community."
AdventHealth, a Christian-based hospital system, headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was founded in 1973 and currently has 45 hospital campuses around the country, including in Gordon and Murray counties.
“We are excited about the opportunity to offer our unique promise of whole-person care and look forward to working with and caring for the team members, physicians, and residents of northwest Georgia and the surrounding area," said Terry Shaw, president/CEO of AdventHealth. "By affiliating with Redmond Regional Medical Center, we will be well positioned to continue providing excellent care in the community."
If this deal comes to fruition, there is the potential that much of the Redmond property could be removed from the county’s tax rolls. That would translate to a significant cut in funding from both city and county schools.
AdventHealth, like Floyd Medical Center and AtriumHealth, is a nonprofit health system. That designation could mean that Floyd County takes a hit on tax revenue as a result of any changes.
Currently Redmond pays $588,000 in taxes on personal property, including equipment, and $790,000 in taxes on property and buildings, according to Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne.
Conversely, tax bills for properties listed under Hospital Authority of Floyd County or Floyd Healthcare Management, totaled at $30,242.
AdventHealth Gordon, for example, currently shows no record of local property tax paid, according to Gordon County Tax Commissioner Scott Clements.
It's the second large hospital deal expected to occur in Floyd County this summer.
Atrium Health’s pending merger with Floyd Medical Center is expected to be finalized in June or early July and is currently under review by the attorney general's office.
Floyd Medical Center, alongside Polk Medical Center and the company’s hospital in Cherokee County, Alabama, are being purchased by North Carolina-based Atrium Health in a membership substitution agreement.
That deal has the potential to pump in excess of $650 million into the Floyd system over the next 11 years.