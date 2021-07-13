AdventHealth has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT by Insider Pro and Computerworld.
This award recognizes the 100 top organizations for employing information technology professionals.
“This recognition is indicative of our organization’s commitment to providing an exceptional work environment and a multitude of IT career opportunities. I am thankful for the AIT team members, who even through the challenges of the pandemic and preparations for the transition to the Epic electronic health records system, continue to help foster a positive workplace culture and leverage their expertise to advance our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ,” said Brent Snyder, executive vice president and chief information officer for AdventHealth.
In the 28th year of the awards program, AdventHealth ranked 42nd on the 2021 list among large organizations. The organization's IT department, AdventHealth Information Technology, manages and oversees its robust business systems and information technology solutions across its network of hospitals, home health and hospice agencies, skilled nursing facilities, physician practices and business offices.
“Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”
Organizations named among the Best Places to Work in IT will be included in coverage on IDGInsiderPro.com and Computerworld.com along with results from the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT survey.