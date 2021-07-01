AdventHealth recently presented Patient Experience Excellence Awards to honor AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Medical Group departments and medical practices for delivering exceptional whole-person care to every person, every time.
To receive this recognition, departments and medical practices must score in the top quartile for patient experience or show great improvement in patient experience scores.
Honorees include: AdventHealth Home Care Gordon, AdventHealth Medical Group, AdventHealth Murray Ambulatory Surgery, AdventHealth Murray Emergency Department, AdventHealth Murray Inpatient Services, AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park, AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Chatsworth, AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Cook, AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Health Depot, AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun, AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Chatsworth, AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at East Ellijay, AdventHealth Medical Group Ophthalmology at Calhoun, AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Calhoun, AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Chatsworth, AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools and AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun.
“We strive to provide an exceptional experience for each patient that walks through our doors, and we want that experience to embody our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray. “I applaud our team for their efforts to uphold our high standard of care.”