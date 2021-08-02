AdventHealth Gordon to host Childbirth Education and Breastfeeding Classes in August

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting childbirth education and breastfeeding classes on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 6 to 8 pm in The Baby Place lounge/classroom.
There are a series of two classes each month, and attendance to both classes is necessary to receive all educational information.
The first class is focused on childbirth education, and the second class in the series is the breastfeeding class. Childbirth education and breastfeeding classes can provide a great environment for questions, sharing fears and making a birthing plan.
During childbirth education classes, parents will learn what to expect before, during and after birth to build their confidence. Knowing what to expect can make a substantial difference in one’s birthing experience.
Breastfeeding classes are taught by AdventHealth Gordon lactation counselors. Every time a mother breastfeeds her baby, she helps their immune system develop and their brain to grow.
Classes are a good opportunity to be with other moms, make new friends and learn about the various stages of breastfeeding.
These classes are free, but registration is required. Mothers may also bring their spouses/significant others. These classes are offered at no cost on select dates throughout the year. Masks are required to be worn while on campus of AdventHealth Gordon.
To register, please call The Baby Place at 706-879-4737.