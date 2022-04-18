AdventHealth Gordon has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Stroke Center Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for stroke. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
AdventHealth Gordon underwent a rigorous, onsite review to earn this certification. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend AdventHealth Gordon for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
“We are honored to be certified by The Joint Commission and recognized as a Primary Stroke Center,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “Every second matters when it comes to stroke patients, and our team works incredibly hard to provide specialized, high-quality care to achieve the best possible outcomes.”