The regular season championship for the City of Calhoun Recreation Department adult softball league could very well be determined Thursday night.
That's when Brian's Auto Sales and the White Lions, which began this final week of the 2022 season tied for first place in the eight-team league, meet at 7 p.m. in the first of two games both ballclubs play that night.
They are both 10-2 this spring and lead GLC Trucking and the Widow Makers by two games with both of those teams sitting tied for third place with 8-4 records.
Both Brian's Auto Sales and the White Lions enter into the last night of the regular season looking for two wins because that's what it will take to claim the best regular season record outright and also because they play twice on Thursday night.
Each team will have a game after they play each other at 7 p.m. with the White Lions coming right back to face the Widow Makers at 8 p.m. while Brian's Auto Sales takes on Cassie's Doodles at the same time.
The league has been going since Thursday, April 21 with everybody playing mostly on Mondays and Thursdays with a couple of Tuesday night slates mixed in as well.
Brian's Auto Sales and the White Lions met on Monday, May 19 with Brian's winning a real back-and-forth game, 26-23, which put them 7-0 at the time.
Brian's is only three runs away from being undefeated as they both of their losses have come by one run and they were 8-0 before they lost their first game.
The White Lions began their season back on Thursday, April 21 when they split their first two games, defeating the Widow Makes 15-12, but then losing to Cassie's Doodles, 20-3.
They would proceed to win five straight before they would lose again.
They wrapped up April on Monday, the 25th with two easy wins, doubling up Daiki, 26-13, and then edging GLC Trucking, 23-21.
On Thursday, May 5 they collected another win by beating Sugar Valley Baptist, 18-1 and on Thursday, May 9, they got two more wins to run their streak to five in a row. On a night that 19 was the magic number, they beat Daiki, 19-2, and then the Bash Brothers, 19-5 to improve to 5-1 on the spring.
Their next outing was the loss to Brian's, but they bounced right back after that defeat to jolt Cassie's Doodles, 30-1.
They did not play for nearly three weeks after that, but the lengthy layoff didn't seem to bother them as they earned three more solid victories on Monday, June 6 in their final games until they play Brian's this Thursday evening.
That night, they began a very busy evening by defeating Sugar Valley Baptist, 29-4. They followed that up with a 24-4 conquest of the Bash Brothers and right after that, they capped off a good night by edging out GLC Trucking, 17-16, in another thriller between those teams.
For Brian's Auto Sales, they didn't begin the season on Thursday, April 28 but they have been rolling since the first pitch.
They won their first game by a run, getting past the Widow Makers, 21-20 but afterwards, they belted their Bash Brothers 23-2 to jumpstart an seven-game winning streak to begin the spring.
A few days later on Monday, May 2, they won two more games in convincing fashion, thumping Diake, 33-7, and then silencing Cassie's Doodles, 23-4.
On Thursday, May 12, they made it six straight with first a 23-14 takedown of GLC Truckinug and they followed that by knocking off Sugar Valley Baptist, 26-7.
A week later they toppled the Widow Makers to became the last unbeaten team in the league at 7-0.
The good times came to an end on Tuesday, May 31 when they lost an 11-10 nail-biter to the Widow Makers.
They bounced back the next week with two more easy ones, though, first belting Daiki again, this time 36-3 and immediately afterwards, they shut out the Bash Brothers 22-0.
Last Thursday, they suffered their second loss of the year to fall into a first-place tie with the White Lions, losing a tough one, 18-17, to GLC Trucking. But they came right back to get their 10th win of the year with 26-13 win over Sugar Valley Baptist to set up Thursday night's showdown.